Promethean's ActivPanel LX is honored by the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

The company's flexible, secure, and affordable interactive display receives the prestigious "Classroom Tech Solution of the Year" award

SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND), has been recognized by the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovative ActivPanel LX interactive display. Winner of the "Classroom Tech Solution of the Year" award, ActivPanel LX is one of the most flexible, secure, and affordable interactive solutions on the market today.

The ActivPanel LX is designed with no operating system, so users can either connect their own computer or laptop or use one of Promethean's modular computing devices, such as the Windows compatible OPS-M, the EDLA-certified Android OPS-A, or the Promethean Chromebox. Unlike all-in-one Android panels that can quickly become obsolete and unsupported, the ActivPanel LX has a much longer lifespan, since it can always be paired with the latest operating systems.

When schools and districts invest in a display with no on-panel operating system, it reduces the risk of cyberattacks, since there are no weaknesses or vulnerabilities associated with the outdated and unsupported software that is typically found on an all-in-one panel. ActivPanel LX has a secure approach, giving customers a sustainable solution that meets all of their interactive technology needs.

"We're thrilled that the EdTech Breakthrough Awards has recognized the ActivPanel LX with the "Classroom Tech Solution of the Year" award," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We know how important security, flexibility, and longevity are to school administrators and IT staff, so we developed a product that we knew could offer an incredibly secure, built to last, and works easily with their existing technology. We've already received tremendous feedback from customers all over the world who love this new way of adding engaging interactivity to their classrooms."

EdTech Breakthrough established the global Breakthrough Awards to recognize the best companies, products, and services in the field of educational technology around the world. Last year, Promethean's ActivPanel 9 won a Breakthrough Award in the "Student Engagement Innovator of the Year" category.

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, please visit www.PrometheanWorld.com.

