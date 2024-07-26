Promethean's ActivPanel LX wins a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at the ISTELive 24 edtech conference

The ActivPanel LX with Google EDLA-certified OPS-A computing module is named one of the best edtech solutions for the classroom

SEATTLE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND), took home a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award during ISTELive 24 in Denver June 23-26 for its innovative ActivPanel LX interactive flat panel display (IFPD) and Google EDLA-certified OPS-A computing module.

The Tech & Learning awards recognize edtech solutions that transform education across the globe. A panel of judges and editors, chosen in advance by the editors of Tech & Learning, reviewed nominations and chose the winners for 2024. They evaluated products for their ease of use, value, uniqueness in the market, and ability to help make teachers' lives easier and support student achievement.

ActivPanel LX, Promethean's secure, sustainable, and most affordable IFPD is designed to work with an educator's current technology platform and preferred software and apps. The Google EDLA-certified OPS-A computing module was built specifically for use with the ActivPanel LX, enabling users to seamlessly integrate their devices with the Google Workspace tools and install their favorite apps from the Google Play Store. EDLA-certified devices offer advanced security features like password protection, data encryption, Google Admin tools, and more.

Because the ActivPanel LX works with the hardware, software, and apps teachers currently use, there's no learning curve. That means teachers can start delivering engaging, interactive lessons to keep their students interested right away.

"Promethean is honored to be recognized at ISTE for the ActivPanel LX and Google EDLA-certified OPS-A computing module with the Tech & Learning Best of Show award," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We are proud that this future-proof solution is being recognized for bringing security, flexibility, and durability to the front of the classroom."

Since its debut, ActivPanel LX has received many awards and accolades including Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023. Visit PrometheanWorld.com for more information about the ActivPanel LX and other award-winning products.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and Explain Everything, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

