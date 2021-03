Prometheum and Anchorage Digital Bank Announce First Digital Asset Securities Alternative Trading System (ATS)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today digital asset securities platform, Prometheum , and custodian and infrastructure provider, Anchorage Digital Bank announced the first public Alternative Trading System (ATS) for digital assets. The ATS, headed by Prometheum's wholly-owned subsidiary, Prometheum Ember ATS ("PEATS"), is a FINRA and SEC-regulated trading system that allows investors to trade digital asset securities.

"A public ATS for digital assets will allow more efficient order matching and better price discovery, bringing smaller price spreads and simplified participation for all investors", said Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO of Prometheum, "With Anchorage's digital asset banking approval, we are even more encouraged about the regulatory environment going forward and are confident we have chosen the right partner."

PEATS brings ATS-technology, commonly found in traditional finance to digital assets pursuant to recent guidance from the SEC, known as the SEC 3 Step Process . The PEATS ATS will be open to trading pending regulatory final approval and, once launched, Anchorage Digital Bank will custody digital assets transacted through PEATS.

This news follows a historic first as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) granted conditional approval in January making Anchorage Digital Bank National Association the first federally chartered digital asset bank. This designation, along with Prometheum's pending ATS application, will create a strong regulatory foundation for supporting the first public market for digital asset securities.

"Regulatory clarity is the building block to enabling broad participation in digital assets," said President and CEO of Anchorage Digital Bank, Nathan McCauley, "At Anchorage, it's by operating in existing regulatory frameworks so we can bring innovations to market with capable builders like Prometheum."

Founded by seasoned Wall Street securities attorneys, Prometheum strives to make emerging technologies accessible to the public. When its ATS goes live, Prometheum will be a full-service SEC and FINRA registered electronic market integrating both traditional and blockchain technology for the trading of digital asset securities, with on-chain custody and settlement provided by Anchorage Digital Bank.

In September 2019, Prometheum purchased a version of InteliClear's post-trade solution technology, which provides a clearing solution currently used by numerous traditional U.S. clearing firms. More recently, Prometheum announced the acquisition of Manorhaven Capital LLC, a licensed broker-dealer, the SEC approval of its wholly-owned transfer agent, Spark Transfer Services, as well as the close of an oversubscribed funding round.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain-focused company engaged in building the first compliant (regulated) end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities. Digital asset securities will live on Prometheum's network, where the Prometheum blockchain will track transactions for secure clearing and settlement.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclaimer

The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by visiting: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

About Anchorage

Anchorage is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading, to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.

About Anchorage Digital Bank

Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com .

Media Contacts

Jacqueline Silva, [email protected]

Leslie Ankney, [email protected]

SOURCE Prometheum

Related Links

https://www.prometheum.com/