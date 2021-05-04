Prometheum Appoints Former FINRA Senior Advisor Rosemarie Fanelli as Chief Regulatory Officer

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum , a FINRA and SEC regulated digital asset securities platform, has today announced the appointment of Rosemarie Fanelli as Chief Regulatory Officer. Fanelli brings more than 33 years of regulatory experience to Prometheum, and will oversee and manage the company's regulatory affairs.

Most recently, Fanelli served as Senior Advisor to FINRA's department of Member Supervision, acting as an expert and tactical advisor on complex and novel issues arising from FINRA's Risk Monitoring and Examination programs, and has played an influential role in resolving complex regulatory and interpretative matters with the SEC, FINRA member firms and other agencies. She was also a member of FINRA's Digital Policy Group whose primary purpose is to address policy issues concerning digital assets, and served as a Digital Assets Specialist, assisting FINRA staff with questions, policy, guidance related to digital assets.

"As digital asset securities and blockchain technology are poised to revolutionize the traditional capital markets, regulatory compliance will become one of the main differentiators for new market entrants," said Rosemarie Fanelli, Chief Regulatory Officer of Prometheum. "Prometheum was built around this very notion, and I am excited to contribute to bringing digital assets securities to traditional and retail investors through the first public, full service capital markets infrastructure built on a blockchain."

Prometheum Ember ATS Inc. ("PEATS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Prometheum, recently announced a relationship with Anchorage Digital Bank to create the first public Alternative Trading System (ATS) for digital asset securities. When its ATS goes live, PEATS will be a full-service SEC and FINRA registered electronic market integrating both traditional and blockchain technology for the trading of digital asset securities, with on-chain custody and settlement provided by Anchorage Digital Bank.

"We have always believed that regulation is not a hindrance to digital assets, but a sword and a shield, assisting and protecting investors, and we're excited to be bringing on an industry expert that shares that same mindset," said Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO of Prometheum. "Rosemarie has a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and brings invaluable experience to our team. She will play an integral role in our development and launch of the first public market for digital asset securities."

Prior to joining FINRA, Fanelli gained over 20 years of hands-on experience at the New York Stock Exchange, where she held various roles. Rosemarie graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor of Science degree with honors, double majoring in Finance and Computer Information Systems. She also holds a Master's in Business Administration from Pace University's Lubin School of Business, and a Master of Science in Risk Management from NYU Stern, and is a JD candidate (May 2022) from New York Law School.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain-focused company engaged in building the first compliant (regulated) end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities.

