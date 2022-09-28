Prometheum Names John Tornatore as Head of Business Development

John Tornatore, former Chief Commercial Officer of Small Exchange, joins Prometheum to lead business and partnership development.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum Inc. , parent of a FINRA member firm and SEC-registered digital asset securities alternative trading system (ATS), "Prometheum ATS," announced today the appointment of John Tornatore as Head of Business Development.

John brings decades of capital markets expertise, and a long record of success connecting institutions and retail firms with futures, options, and cryptocurrency trading products. Most recently, John held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Small Exchange, where he oversaw the development and implementation of all commercial strategies.

As Head of Business Development at Prometheum, John will lead business development efforts by cultivating relationships with strategic partners to drive platform adoption and by building awareness in the marketplace.

"Through his experience building crypto and derivatives marketplaces, John brings vast knowledge and relationships to his Head of Business Development role at Prometheum," says Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO and co-founder of Prometheum. "We are confident that John's proven leadership and ability to execute client-facing strategies will create tremendous value."

Prior to Small Exchange, John served as Director of Global Business Development and Global Head of Cryptocurrencies at Cboe Global Markets. John holds an MBA in Finance from Northeastern University.

To learn more about Prometheum, visit https://www.prometheum.com. For information on career opportunities at Prometheum, visit https://www.prometheum.com/careers.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company building an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclosure

This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future events, taking into account the information currently available to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's proposed business and operations, as well as uncertainties relating to capital markets some of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers

[email protected]

(803) 549-7529

SOURCE Prometheum