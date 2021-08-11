Prometheum's Subsidiary, "PEATS", Receives FINRA Approval as a Member to Operate an Alternative Trading System ("ATS") for Digital Asset Securities

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum 's broker-dealer subsidiary, Prometheum Ember ATS Inc. ("PEATS"), CRD # 311636, received FINRA approval to become a member of FINRA and to operate its ATS under a "three step" process per SEC guidance, and which will allow accredited and non-accredited investors to trade digital asset securities. The ability of PEATS to launch its ATS is subject to further approval by the SEC.

PEATS will integrate both traditional and blockchain technology for the trading of digital asset securities with on-chain custody and settlement provided by Anchorage Digital Bank , the first federally chartered digital bank.

PEATS offers a streamlined onboarding process by automating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Combined with a user-friendly interface, customizable charts, historical and Level 2 (depth of the book) data, PEATS will provide a complete trading experience for both retail investors and financial professionals. Importantly, PEATS seeks to ensure a fair and orderly market focusing on customer protection with advanced market surveillance and risk management systems.

"Receiving FINRA approval for PEATS to be a member of FINRA to operate an ATS is a major milestone for Prometheum, and supports our belief that the US Federal Securities Laws and FINRA requirements provide the best framework to regulate the trading of digital asset securities," said Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO of Prometheum. "We are excited to help further our industry's evolution."

In addition, Prometheum recently hired Rosemarie Fanelli as Chief Regulatory Officer , a FINRA and NYSE regulatory veteran with over 33 years of experience, and who, immediately prior to joining Prometheum, served as Senior Advisor to FINRA's department of Member Supervision. Rose was also a member of its Digital Policy Group whose primary purpose is to address policy issues concerning digital assets.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company which proposes to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading of digital asset securities.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclaimer

No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of this offering by the SEC.

A potential investor's indication of interest does not create an obligation or commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular.

Any information on Prometheum.com or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction. You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a regulated platform that provides institutions simple and secure participation in digital assets, all integrated with custody. As the first federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital Bank NA offers the most advanced digital asset platform for institutional investors and is setting a new standard for security and usability. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com and @Anchorage .

Press Contacts:

Prometheum: Jacqueline Silva

[email protected]

917.880.2464

Anchorage Digital: Sam Shillet

[email protected]

718.865.6448

SOURCE Prometheum

Related Links

https://www.prometheum.com/

