Prometheus Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mark Stenhouse as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. ("Prometheus"), a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced the appointment of commercial veteran Mark Stenhouse as Chief Operating Officer.

"Mark's leadership and deep experience with GI diagnostics and therapeutics make him a great fit for Chief Operating Officer, which is a key role as we accelerate our growth," said Mark McKenna, President and CEO of Prometheus. "His thirty years of biopharma industry experience, and building and leading successful teams, will strengthen our leadership team as we seek to revolutionize the treatment of IBD with a precision medicine approach for patients with significant unmet medical needs."

Prior to joining Prometheus, Mr. Stenhouse served as General Manager – Screening Business at Exact Sciences, a molecular diagnostic company, where he led the Cologuard® commercial functions including sales, marketing, market access, commercial operations, and medical affairs. Prior to Exact Sciences, Mr. Stenhouse spent nearly thirty years at Abbott Laboratories/AbbVie, most recently as Vice President, U.S. Immunology. In this role, he oversaw U.S. expansion into the immunology marketplace. Prior to leading the US Immunology business, Mr. Stenhouse served as Vice President and General Manager of the gastroenterology franchise having spent 10 years working in IBD. Mr. Stenhouse currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston.

"Prometheus has a great reputation in the gastroenterology space, where I spent over a decade of my career," added Mr. Stenhouse. "I am excited to work with Mark and the team to fully realize the potential of Prometheus' 360 platform to provide high-value impact to patients living with IBD."

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is guided by its board of directors, led by Chairman Tachi Yamada, M.D., and a scientific advisory board composed of key opinion leaders in IBD, including Stephan Targan, M.D., William Sandborn, M.D. and Dermot P. McGovern, M.D., Ph.D. Prometheus recently completed a $130 million equity financing led by Eventide Asset Management and RTW Investments, with participation from new investors including Perceptive Advisors, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Cormorant Capital, Point72 Asset Management and Irving Investors.

Prometheus Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

