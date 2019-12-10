Prometheus Biosciences Appoints Dr. Thierry Dervieux as Chief Development Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., ("Prometheus") a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology (GI) and autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Thierry Dervieux, PharmD, PhD, DABCC as chief development officer, diagnostics, and medical laboratory director.

"Thierry's deep expertise in the development of innovative diagnostic assays and drug monitoring tools will benefit us greatly as we continue to advance our novel precision medicine platform for GI and autoimmune conditions," said Mark McKenna, chief executive officer of Prometheus Biosciences. "We are thrilled to welcome Thierry and we look forward to his contributions as we take Prometheus to the next level."

Dr. Dervieux joins Prometheus Biosciences from Exagen Diagnostics, a diagnostic company focused on chronic autoimmune diseases, where he served as chief scientific officer and medical director. Prior to joining Exagen, Dr. Dervieux was vice president of research and development at Cypress Bioscience, Inc. and senior director of research and development with Proprius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Cypress Bioscience, Inc.). Prior to that, he served as principal scientist and director of research and development at Prometheus Laboratories. Dr. Dervieux is board certified by the American Board of Clinical Chemistry and holds certificates of qualification as medical laboratory director in the categories of cellular immunology, clinical chemistry, drug monitoring, genetic testing, and diagnostic immunology. Dr. Dervieux holds PharmD and PhD degrees from Claude Bernard University in Lyon, France, an inter-university diploma in biostatistics from Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris, France, and trained at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., created through the June 2019 acquisition of Prometheus Laboratories by Precision IBD, is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Prometheus, please visit us at www.prometheusbiosciences.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Juniper Point

Amy Conrad, (858) 914-1962

IR@prometheusbiosciences.com

Connor Glenn, (858) 200-7888

info@prometheusbiosciences.com

SOURCE Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.prometheusbiosciences.com

