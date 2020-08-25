Prometheus Biosciences Appoints Joseph C. Papa to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., ("Prometheus") a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), announced today the appointment of Joseph C. Papa to its Board of Directors. Mr. Papa brings more than three decades of leadership and operations experience in healthcare to Prometheus. He currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health, a global healthcare company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

"Joe is a recognized luminary in the healthcare and specialty pharmaceutical industries and we feel privileged that he will join us as we continue to build a world-leading IBD company," said Mark McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prometheus Biosciences. "His success in leading pharmaceutical companies through key phases of growth and developing product pipelines and platforms enhances our Board and we look forward to his guidance."

Mr. Papa commented, "The science and team at Prometheus are very impressive and I am excited to join the Board of Directors at this critical time in the company's evolution. I believe that Prometheus is uniquely positioned to transform the IBD treatment landscape with its technology and approach and I look forward to collaborating with Mark and the broader team to drive value for patients."

Mr. Papa has more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare services and specialty pharmaceutical industries, including 20 years of branded prescription drug experience. Mr. Papa currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health, a recognized global healthcare company. Prior to Bausch Health, Mr. Papa was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Perrigo, a self-care products company, where he grew the company into a global leader with annual net sales of more than $5 billion. Prior to Perrigo, Mr. Papa served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmaceutical and Technologies Services segment of Cardinal Health, Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer of Watson Pharmaceuticals, President of Global Country Operations for Pharmacia's North American business and President of Searle's U.S. Operations. Prior to Searle/Pharmacia, Mr. Papa served in a variety of general management, sales, marketing and research and development positions during his 15-year career at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. During his pharmaceutical industry career, he led teams that successfully launched several blockbuster pharmaceutical products including Lotrel, Diovan and Celebrex, and is the patent holder for a cardiovascular combination treatment containing Amlodipine and Benazepril. In October 2014, Harvard Business Review ranked Mr. Papa 47th on its "2014 Best Performing CEOs in the World."

Mr. Papa holds a BS in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management. In 2012, he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The company's precision medicines platform, Prometheus 360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with companion diagnostics and has generated a large pipeline of therapeutics in development for the treatment of IBD. Due to its expertise in the field and cutting-edge technologies, Prometheus has formed several partnerships to develop targeted therapies for IBD.

Prometheus maintains its headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information about Prometheus, please visit www.prometheusbiosciences.com.

