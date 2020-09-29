Prometheus Biosciences Appoints Olivier Laurent, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., ("Prometheus") a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), announced today the appointment of Olivier Laurent, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Dr. Laurent will serve on the executive management team and will lead the company's early stage discovery initiatives.

"Dr. Laurent's success in designing and developing biopharmaceuticals products across multiple therapeutic areas, including recombinant proteins and antibodies, is well aligned with our needs as we grow our GI medicines pipeline and our business," said Mark McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prometheus Biosciences.

Dr. Laurent commented, "Prometheus is a remarkably innovative company, leading the application and advancement of precision medicine to address major unmet medical needs in GI diseases. I'm excited to join the company during this critical time period, and I look forward to helping broaden Prometheus' portfolio of programs."

Prior to joining Prometheus, Dr. Laurent most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Intrepida Bio, an immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Prior to this position, Dr. Laurent spent twenty years designing and developing biopharmaceuticals at companies including Sanofi, Bayer HealthCare, Genentech, Pfizer, CovX (acquired by Pfizer in 2008) and Ambrx (acquired by a Chinese consortium in 2015). Dr. Laurent holds numerous patents in the field of biotherapeutics and has contributed to multiple antibody regulatory dossiers. Dr. Laurent holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from the University of Grenoble in France and is an alumnus of the École Normale Supérieure de Lyon.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus 360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Leveraging its expertise in the field and cutting-edge technologies, Prometheus has formed key partnerships to develop targeted therapies for IBD.

Prometheus maintains its headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information about Prometheus, please visit www.prometheusbiosciences.com .

