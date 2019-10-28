Prometheus Biosciences Strengthens Executive Management Team With New Appointments

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced today the appointments of Chris Slavinsky as general counsel and head of business development, and Mike Walther as chief commercial officer, to its executive management team. Prometheus Biosciences is committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases.

"We are excited to welcome Chris and Mike to the Prometheus Biosciences team, as they bring decades of legal, commercial, and transactional expertise in the gastroenterology field," said Mark McKenna, chief executive officer of Prometheus Biosciences. "Their contributions will be critical as we advance our mission to revolutionize the development of diagnostics and therapeutics for gastroenterology."

Mr. Slavinsky joins Prometheus Biosciences from Takeda, where he served as vice president of the Takeda Center for External Innovation, and head of Gastroenterology Business Development, Externalization and Special Projects. Prior to joining Takeda, Chris served in several key roles at Pfizer over a 17-year period, including chief counsel of several Pfizer business segments including business transactions, R&D, medical technologies, and anti-infectives. Mr. Slavinsky serves as a member of the board of directors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals and ARTham Therapeutics. Mr. Slavinsky received a J.D. from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, an M.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from Thomas Jefferson University, and a B.S. in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Mike Walther joins Prometheus Biosciences from Aries Pharmaceuticals, where he last served as general manager, establishing corporate, pipeline, and portfolio strategies including the commercial launch of the company's first 2 products. Mr. Walther's industry experience spans numerous therapeutic markets, most notably a 25-year focus in pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics product development and commercialization in gastroenterology. Prior to joining Aries, Mr. Walther was vice president, Commercial Development at Prometheus Laboratories Inc., where he was responsible for commercializing specialty therapeutics and proprietary diagnostic testing services designed to advance patient-personalized care, and previously held roles spanning sales, specialty marketing, and commercial operations at Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America and TAP Pharmaceuticals (a Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories partnership). Mr. Walther received his B.A. in biology from Ithaca College.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., created through the June 2019 acquisition of Prometheus Laboratories by Precision IBD, is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Prometheus, please visit us at www.prometheusbiosciences.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Juniper Point

Amy Conrad, (858) 914-1962

IR@prometheusbiosciences.com

Connor Glenn, (858) 200-7888

info@prometheusbiosciences.com



SOURCE Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prometheusbiosciences.com

