Prometheus Group Acquires RiskPoynt

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Group, a leading global provider of asset management operations and optimization software, announced the acquisition of RiskPoynt, a provider of risk management software.

The daily management of critical safety elements is essential for avoiding costly and catastrophic incidents. RiskPoynt's industry leading solutions visualize the barrier health of assets to enable the proactive management of incident mitigation activities. RiskPoynt allows operators to test mitigation scenarios, enabling organizations to enhance safety while optimizing resource allocation to achieve operational excellence.

"RiskPoynt and Prometheus Group are a natural fit," says Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. "Both organizations have designed solutions with two key goals in mind – increasing the safety of maintenance personnel and improving plant operations by making data readily available."

"At RiskPoynt, we share Prometheus Group's mission to help organizations protect their employees and maximize their efficiency," says Tim Perman, CEO, RiskPoynt. "Our teams share a deep knowledge of the risk management space. By incorporating RiskPoynt's solutions into the Prometheus Platform, we will expand and enhance the solutions and safety measures available to our customers."

Prometheus Group's platform integrates all enterprise asset management software from planning and scheduling to safe work systems. The company is trusted by the largest asset-intensive organizations spanning oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, mining and metals, food and beverage, and utilities industries across the globe.

The acquisition of RiskPoynt represents the seventh made by Prometheus Group since being acquired by Genstar Capital in 2019.

About Prometheus Group

‍Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of comprehensive and intuitive plant maintenance operations and optimization software, with a broad platform of solutions addressing the unique idiosyncrasies and requirements of heavy asset operators. Prometheus' interconnected platform allows changes to be communicated in real-time across an organization, improving manpower efficiency and driving production uptime.

Learn more about Prometheus Group here and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

About RiskPoynt

The first software to integrate real-time asset telemetry into day-to-day management of operational risks, RiskPoynt translates complex risk assessments for each safety barrier into visual displays that are easy to interpret and act on by people at all levels of your organization, locally and globally.

RiskPoynt's Operational Risk Management Application has been recognized by prominent industry analysts and several major oil and gas companies as "best of breed" software for the management of operational risk.

Learn more about RiskPoynt here and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Prometheus Group