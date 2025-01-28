Prometheus Hyperscale Appoints Veteran Data Center Engineer John Gross Chief Technology Officer

Infrastructure design and liquid cooling expert brings decades of experience to Prometheus Hyperscale as it accelerates development of sustainable hyperscale data centers.

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale, a leading developer of sustainable hyperscale data centers, announced today that John Gross will serve as Chief Technology Officer. John has been the lead engineering consultant to Prometheus Hyperscale for nearly four years and has played a critical role in creating the company's unique liquid cooling system that dramatically outperforms traditional air-cooling methods, reducing energy consumption by up to 50%.

As Chief Technology Officer, John will leverage his extensive experience in designing and commissioning infrastructure for High Performance Compute deployments to oversee the engineering team and work alongside key partners to successfully develop Prometheus Hyperscale's next-generation, liquid cooled hyperscale data centers starting with the 1GW+ flagship project.

John has more than 16 years of liquid cooled data center experience and has co-authored numerous liquid-cooling white papers, design guidelines, and technical briefs. He serves as Secretary of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) TC9.9, Liquid Cooling Subcommittee Chair for ASHRAE SSPC 127, and is a former Co-Lead for the Open Compute Project's Advanced Cooling Facilities subproject.

John began his career in data center commissioning at Compaq Computer and has since been the principal mechanical engineer for clients including ExxonMobil, HP, and Valero Energy. He is a Registered Professional Engineer and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida.

His appointment follows recent company news including the announcement that power trading and origination expert Adam Mirick will be a Senior Advisor and the announcement of global energy executive and former bp CEO, Bernard Looney being appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Trenton Thornock, Founder and CEO of Prometheus Hyperscale commented: "John's experience designing and constructing high compute infrastructure has been invaluable in the unique design of Prometheus Hyperscale's data centers to date. I am honored to have him join the team in a dedicated, official capacity as we work to set new benchmarks for sustainable digital infrastructure."

John Gross, Chief Technology Officer of Prometheus Hyperscale: "I'm thrilled to join Prometheus Hyperscale in an internal capacity after serving as the lead engineering consultant for the last several years. I feel privileged to join Trenton's dynamic team of high performing individuals from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to an industry going through a paradigm shift in how we design, build, and operate data centers for next generation compute. As we look at how to accommodate the rapidly changing technology with infrastructure designed to last 20+ years, outside-the-box thinking will be critical to success and Prometheus Hyperscale is built to lead the future of data centers."

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale, founded by Trenton Thornock, is revolutionizing data center infrastructure by developing sustainable, energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. Leveraging unique, cutting-edge technology and working alongside strategic partners, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship, Prometheus Hyperscale is redefining the data center industry for a sustainable future.

To learn more visit: www.prometheushyperscale.com, LinkedIn: /prometheus-hyperscale Instagram: /prometheushyperscale

SOURCE Prometheus Hyperscale