Prometheus Real Estate Group's Modern San Mateo Mixed-Use Space, Brickline, is Now Fully Leased

Brickline joins Prometheus' growing portfolio of housing, offices, and retail spaces located throughout California, Oregon, and Washington State

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prometheus Real Estate Group announced that Brickline , an 88,000 square-foot mixed-use property in downtown San Mateo, is now fully leased. Brickline, located at 1 North B Street in San Mateo, joins Prometheus' growing portfolio of office buildings, retail, and apartment spaces in Silicon Valley.

Brickline features 71,000 square feet of best-in-class office space, while Brickline Flats has 64 luxury apartment homes and 17,000 square feet of premier ground-floor retail space. Centrally located, the property aligns with the company's broader vision to create a connected, walkable, and transit-oriented downtown campus. Situated across from Caltrain, occupants are steps from convenient transit options north to San Francisco and south to San Jose. As a midway point between the Bay Area's two most populous cities, Brickline is also located only seven miles from the San Francisco International Airport.

"We are committed to the growing investment in San Mateo and are proud to be bringing more new businesses and partners to the community," stated Pat Calihan, CIO of Prometheus Real Estate Group. "Brickline is the latest supportive effort of San Mateo's downtown revitalization and will showcase the very best of what the Peninsula has to offer."

Designed by the architecture and planning company WRNS Studio and completed in 2023, Brickline is the recipient of four prestigious honors, including the 2024 Grand Award for Best Infill Solution at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Awards and Best of Design by The Architect's Newspaper. As a sustainable-minded space, Brickline is LEED Gold-certified, spans a full city block, and is inspired by the city's historic charm and streetscapes.

Prometheus moved its headquarters onsite in 2023, making it the first occupant of the new property. Prometheus designed their new headquarters to echo and reflect the richly layered, community-rich experience of their apartment offerings, while celebrating the company's geographic roots. Other office tenants include two venture capital firms and one real estate brokerage firm. More information regarding Brickline retail tenants, including an exciting mix of restaurants and wellness-focused businesses, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information on Prometheus Real Estate Group and updates about upcoming store openings, visit https://www.prometheusreg.com/ or follow Prometheus on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Prometheus

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Prometheus is a family-owned company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of amenity-rich residential and commercial properties throughout the Western United States. The company's long-term "build-and-hold" and "buy-and-hold" strategy guides its investment decisions and portfolio growth. Today, Prometheus owns and manages more than 13,000 apartment homes and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, with an active development pipeline of over 2,500 units. These projects are primarily concentrated in premier Silicon Valley locations near transit, shopping, and world-class technology employers.

