Promethium Achieves Highest Security Standards with 2024 SOC 2 Type II Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethium , creators of the only AI-native data fabric which empowers organizations to automate the creation of data products via GenAI, today announced that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance. Conducted by Johanson Group and assisted by Trustero, the completion of the comprehensive audit demonstrates Promethium's long-term commitment to providing its customers with unprecedented transparency, privacy, and data security. As the first AI-native data fabric platform, Promethium enables organizations to streamline their data management processes, enhance analytical capabilities, and drive informed decision-making. Data and analytics teams can easily build data products in a single workflow and transform how businesses approach data management and analytics.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess the effectiveness of an organization's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type I compliance measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls to ensure they are suitably designed to meet the relevant trust services criteria. Beyond mere compliance, SOC 2 Type II certification is more thorough and evaluates whether controls are designed and functioning as intended over a specified period of time.

Serving as a symbol of trust and transparency for organizations handling sensitive data in the constantly changing world of digital technology, the resulting report demonstrates that a business's security and confidentiality controls meet or exceed the requirements established by the AICPA. By awarding Promethium with SOC 2 completion status, AICPA confirms Promethium's offering meets the highest standards for security and customer confidentiality.

In the age of GenAI, it is even more important to ensure that privacy and security is not compromised for the sake of convenience. This comprehensive evaluation covered all facets of the company's application and operations including data management, infrastructure, development, and support processes. Promethium enables businesses to manage, discover, and utilize their data, to eliminate data and analytics bottlenecks so users get answers in minutes instead of months. Using Promethium, organizations are free from long wait times and stitching multiple solutions together. This optimizes costs by removing the need for multiple integration tools and cuts back on the need to move data by avoiding costly integration services.

This news follows on the heels of Promethium's recent recognition as a Cool Vendor in Data Management: GenAI Disrupts Traditional Technologies by Gartner. Promethium's unique, native AI-driven data fabric addresses the growing demand for advanced data analytics and management solutions that help businesses drive digital transformation and foster data-driven decision-making. With its innovative solution, Promethium provides a single, unified, consistent view and access to all data from multiple sources, enabling customers to find new insights and answer pressing business questions while reducing project backlogs and decreasing the total cost of ownership.

"Our customers and partners have always known how much Promethium values privacy and security, and we are thrilled to help them accelerate business value, improve data operations, and build data products in the most automated and easiest manner regardless of how distributed or messy the data is," said Kaycee Lai, Founder of Promethium. "We specifically designed our GenAI-powered data fabric with security and privacy as a foundation so customers could seamlessly discover, query, and pipeline without having to move their data out of their systems and environment. That's why it is personally very important to us to obtain this certification so that our customers can be even more confident in our commitment to privacy and security."

Promethium is the leading provider of AI-native data fabric technology. Designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage, discover, and utilize their data, Promethium empowers organizations to streamline their data management processes, enhance analytical capabilities, and drive informed decision-making. With its innovative solutions, Promethium provides a single, unified, consistent view and access to all data from across multiple sources, enabling customers to find new insights and answer pressing business questions while reducing project backlogs and decreasing the total cost of ownership. To learn more visit https://www.promethium.ai or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter .

