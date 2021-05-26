Promethium Adds VP of Engineering and Chief Revenue Officer in Response to Demand for Products

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium ( www.pm61data.com ) today announced that it has expanded its executive team with the addition of Ravikanth Kasamsetty as VP of Engineering and Richard Dyke as Chief Revenue Officer.

According to Promethium's founder and CEO Kaycee Lai, these new additions support the company's rapid growth that started at launch and is clearly increasing in 2021. "The past year has seen Promethium on a steep trajectory of growth, creating the need for top notch talent on our executive team," said Lai. "Ravikanth and Richard not only fill that need, but also bring the expertise required to continue to fill the tremendous demand for our technology and take Promethium to the next level."

Ravikanth Kasamsetty Joins Promethium as VP of Engineering

As a customer-centric engineering executive for enterprise SaaS platforms with experience at both startups and Fortune 500 companies, Ravikanth Kasamsetty brings more than twenty years of experience in technology, strategy and execution at companies like Oracle, Responsys, Milestone, and Kana.

He has led geographically dispersed teams of 75+ members, and brings technical leadership, strategy, and M&A expertise within such areas as Big Data/Analytics, CRM, CX, SaaS, PaaS, AWS/Azure, and AI/ML. Ravikanth is also the author of ten patents in a number of areas related to the management and analysis of large, heterogeneous data sources.

"Promethium is building a unique solution for data and analytics that I haven't seen anywhere else," said Ravikanth. "To keep powering our innovation, and to support our rapid customer growth, we are building a world class engineering team."

Richard Dyke to Serve as Promethium's as Chief Revenue Officer

Richard brings to Promethium more than 20 years of experience in sales and revenue generation for top tier organizations, including EMC during its pre-IPO phase, where he joined as the 92nd employee and helped take the company from $66M to $9.6B in revenue.

Well-versed in Cloud, SaaS, and consumption business models, Richard considers himself a student of Ken Blanchard's school of "servant leadership", and plans to create a motivating and positive culture as a member of Promethium's executive team.

"Promethium has a highly differentiated approach to data and analytics and a visionary leadership team that has set the company on the path to tremendous growth," said Richard. "Supporting that growth will be an effective go to market team and an approach to help customers drive more value from their data faster than ever before."

About Promethium

Promethium is used by data driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data never needs to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. For more information please visit: www.pm61data.com.

SOURCE Promethium

Related Links

http://www.pm61data.com

