Promethium Recognized for Best New Products - CDO Recommended, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data analytics provider Promethium (www.pm61data.com) today announced that its Data Navigation System (DNS) made the CDO Magazine Best New Products CDO Recommended, 2021.

"Data leaders are more important than ever as the business needs them and their team to help drive change and business outcomes. But conventional ETL based approaches have reached their limit and overloaded data teams are struggling to keep up with growing data volumes and business demand," said Kaycee Lai, Founder and CEO, Promethium. "Being recommended by prominent CDOs demonstrates that we have solved an important problem for them, and we are honored to receive their recommendation."

CDO Magazine's selection of its 'Best New Products' is based on an exhaustive review process conducted by ten prominent CDOs. Each of the 10 CDOs personally reviewed and judged Promethium's DNS product as solving real world problems for CDOs and data leaders.

"The CDO Magazine Best New Products – CDO Recommended for 2021 recognition honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining data analytics by focusing on innovative products that help CDOs overcome the complex and ever-changing data analytics demands," said Steve Wanamaker, CEO of The CDO Magazine. "Promethium was judged by a panel of 10 CDOs as solving real world problems for CDOs and data leaders in new and innovative ways."

CDO Magazine recently published details on the judging process and feedback from the CDO's on the judging panel describing why they selected Promethium for Best New Product.

"The response to how Promethium is helping data leaders overcome skilled resource shortages and prepare for extreme data growth and business demand has been overwhelming," said Brett Arnott, VP of Marketing, Promethium. "Being recommended by prominent CDOs adds to our growing list of 2021 awards and accolades, including making the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list and being named a finalist for Best Data Tools and Platforms in the highly prestigious CODiE Awards."

Recent accolades include being included on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list and being named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Tools & Platforms.

Promethium Makes CRN's Emerging Vendors List

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource." The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list was featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

Promethium Recognized as Codie Award Finalist

"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

The SIIA CODiE Awards is a peer-recognized awards program in which business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate products.

About Promethium

Promethium is used by data driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data never needs to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. For more information please visit: www.pm61data.com.

