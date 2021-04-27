Promethium Recognized for Breakthroughs with Big Innovation, Artificial Intelligence Excellence and CRN Big Data 100 Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium ( www.pm61data.com ) today announced that its breakthrough technology has been recognized with three prestigious industry awards. Promethium has been named a winner of both the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards and the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards , which are awarded by The Business Intelligence Group to recognize organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Additionally, Promethium was included in CRN's Big Data 100, the publication's annual ranking of the most important big data technology vendors.

Promethium is the first company to combine natural language processing (NLP) with automated data preparation to deliver an advanced AI-powered augmented data management solution that eliminates long wait times for data-driven answers. The platform:

Provides an all-in-one solution for data discovery, preparation, query and visualization

Allows users to locate, assemble and analyze data sets scattered across siloed departments in large organizations

It all starts with a question in natural language. From there Promethium automatically finds data tables--which may reside in different cloud-based or on-premises systems--and assembles the data necessary to provide the answer. The platform does this by creating an abstract layer similar to what has been termed a unified data analytics warehouse , a data mesh or an Enterprise Intelligence Platform that allows data to be analyzed without ever being copied or moved.

Innovation that Improves Lives

"We are so proud to name Promethium as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Promethium was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

Nominations for both the Big Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Excellence awards were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives. Other winning organizations and products included The American Red Cross, Capgemini, CSG Conversational AI, Google Maps, Paychex, The United Way, and UnitedHealth Group's Sparq.

"We're honored to receive the Big Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Excellence awards, as well as to have been included in CRN's Big Data 100, each of which recognize the achievements of many important organizations and technologies," said Kaycee Lai, CEO and Founder, Promethium. "But we're not resting on any laurels, and are even more excited about what we've got on the horizon in 2021."

For more information, visit https://www.pm61data.com/product-overview or request a demo .

About Promethium

Promethium is used by data driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data never needs to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. For more information please visit: www.pm61data.com.

SOURCE Promethium

Related Links

http://www.pm61data.com

