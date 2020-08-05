Promethium Welcomes Puneet Gupta to VP of Product Post

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium today announced it has welcomed SaaS, data and analytics veteran Puneet Gupta to its world-class management team as Vice President of Product. Promethium, among CRN's Hottest Big Data Startups of 2020, is the first company to combine natural language processing with automated data prep to deliver an advanced AI-powered augmented data management solution that eliminates long wait times for desired data.

Gupta, a visionary executive leader and product manager with extensive experience in building enterprise products and cloud services from concept to $100M+ in annual recurring revenue, has been chartered with spearheading Promethium's product strategy and development. He comes to Promethium after experiencing the complexity and challenges of enterprise analytics first-hand while helping build cloud services such as Workday Prism Analytics, Salesforce Einstein Analytics, Amazon Marketplace, and Informatica Cloud. Having been part of many transformative companies and products in the past such as Mulesoft, Salesforce Einstein and many others, Gupta was immediately drawn to the business value Promethium creates for customers.

"As a data product manager, I've dealt with the frustration of real data-driven innovation being stymied by the inability of today's solutions to quickly provide actionable insights from data," said Puneet Gupta, newly-appointed VP of Product at Promethium. "When I first heard about what Promethium was doing, I didn't believe it. But when I saw the technology at work with my own eyes, I knew I had to be a part of such a ground-breaking team. By giving virtually anyone in the enterprise the power to quickly draw the insights they need from their organization's data, Promethium has unlocked the very game changing value that self-service analytics was supposed to be about."

"I am very excited to welcome Puneet to Promethium as we could not have found a more qualified data professional with such a strong success record in visualizing and defining go-to-market strategies for tremendously successful, revenue-generating data products," said Promethium CEO Kaycee Lai. "With Puneet driving our product team, we can continue setting the pace for innovation in data management and helping our Fortune 500 customers transform themselves into data-driven powerhouses."

About Promethium:

Promethium is an augmented data management provider and the first company to combine natural language processing with self-service analytics, which allows users to tap their organization's entire data estate for answers to questions asked in plainspoken language. Promethium's AI and ML-driven contextual automation software delivers actionable insight within minutes instead of months (with sub-second query times) while ensuring all data used to deliver information is fully governed. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more info: www.pm61data.com .

