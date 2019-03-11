Prometric Acquires Schroeder Measurement Technologies and DL Roope Administrations

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric today announced the acquisition of Schroeder Measurement Technologies, Inc. (SMT) and DL Roope Administrations Inc. This action further enhances the product offerings and technical capabilities of Prometric - a global leader in the assessment services industry.

"We are pleased to bring both Schroeder Measurement Technologies and DL Roope into the Prometric family," said Charlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. "Both of these organizations have earned a reputation for providing high-quality test development and delivery services to their licensing and credentialing clients. Their focus on customer intimacy and relationship management was a natural fit with Prometric's culture and strategic priorities."

SMT was founded in 1995 and contracts with more than sixty clients across a variety of industries - including cosmetology, nursing specialties, and financial services - to create comprehensive solutions tailored to each organization's needs. DL Roope is a leader in the administration of NIC State Board licensure examinations in cosmetology and related sub-specialities. Working with numerous state regulatory agencies, DL Roope provides online application processing, exam administration, and score reporting services.

