Prometric® Expands Its API Offerings to Include Remote Assessment

Prometric to work with API to expand test taker access and convenience for the global certification of the petroleum and petrochemical profession

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric® has expanded its work with the American Petroleum Institute (API) for exam development and global administration of their Individual Certification Programs (ICP), including the introduction of Prometric's ProProctor™ secure remote assessment solution. This multi-modal approach will leverage Prometric's investment in its integrated exam content and delivery platform for both in-center and remote assessment to ensure consistent, reliable, and secure administration of API's examinations anywhere in the world.

Since 1989, API has provided the petroleum and petrochemical industries with an independent and unbiased way to evaluate the knowledge and experience of technical and inspection personnel. API individual certification through ICP testing, developed in partnership with industry leaders and used with confidence worldwide, confirms that certified inspectors and personnel demonstrate the professional competence required to uphold public safety and ensure the successful administration of industry operations.

Regarding the future of the partnership, Sean Burke, Prometric's Chief Client Officer, stated, "We are pleased that API has once again selected Prometric to be their assessment development and delivery partner, this time for both test center and remote assessment delivery. In collaboration with API, we have delivered more than 90,000 exams globally over the past decade for professionals working in the natural gas and oil industry. We are committed to leveraging our global scale and continued investment in innovative technology and operations to enable API assessment delivery wherever and whenever they are required."

Prometric partners with leading corporate, academic, and professional certification and licensure organizations for the development and secure delivery of more than 7 million computer-based, paper-based, and online professional examinations annually in over 180 countries. Prometric collaborates closely with our partners from program implementation through delivery to ensure that our on-going investments and solution enhancements provide tangible benefits that address strategic customer needs.

About Prometric

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

