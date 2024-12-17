Prometric Named to the 2025 GSV 150: Recognized Among the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Skills

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader in credentialling and skill development, has been named to the prestigious 2025 GSV 150, GSV Ventures' annual list of the top 150 private companies driving transformation in digital learning and workforce skills development.

The GSV 150 is curated from a pool of over 2,500 companies worldwide, evaluated across five critical factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. This year's cohort collectively serves 3 billion learners globally and generates more than $25 billion in annual revenue.

"Being named to the GSV 150 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation in assessment and credentialing," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. "In an era where digital transformation is accelerating, we are dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and accessible assessment solutions that empower learners and professionals worldwide. This recognition underscores our role in shaping the future of education and workforce development."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

The 2025 GSV 150 includes companies from around the globe, with 58% based in the U.S., 4% in Canada, 11% in India, and 15% in Europe. Explore the full list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

ABOUT PROMETRIC LLC

Prometric is a global leader, building the workforce of tomorrow in 180 countries with the largest testing center footprint of any assessment provider. Combining more than 30 years of credentialing and skills development expertise, Prometric provides pathways to empower the next generation of work with its best-in-class, highly secure solutions that set new benchmarks for the industry, evolve standards for assessments, and measure success with AI innovation. Prometric changes lives to create a better world. For more information, visit Prometric or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

ABOUT GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

Media Contact

Meg Roe

[email protected]

SOURCE Prometric