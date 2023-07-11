Prometric® Partners with Isograd to Expand Tosa Certifications

News provided by

Prometric

11 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

Partnership will increase accessibility to Tosa certifications through Prometric's vast testing network

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prometric® announced a new partnership with Isograd to expand their Tosa certifications in Prometric testing centers. The partnership will provide increased accessibility for individuals, companies, academic institutions, and training organizations to Tosa's internationally recognized digital skills assessment and certification.

Continue Reading

"Our partnership with Prometric will help many more individuals validate their skills and grow in their career with Tosa certifications," said Mathieu Lillo, CEO of North America for Isograd. "Digital skills are critical in today's marketplace, and together with Prometric, we look forward to expanding access to our standard for digital skills assessment and certification. Prometric provides high-quality proctoring services that perfectly align with our exam requirements. Their test center network is a great addition to the existing 2,000 testing locations offered by our partners. Students, employees, and job seekers from all over the world will now be able to register directly on our website with the option to take their exam in one of Prometric's centers or remotely with our online proctoring solution."

Tosa certifications are available across desktop and graphics design applications, digital literacy, cybersecurity, coding, and web development skills including Google, Microsoft and Adobe products, as well as Python. The certifications increase employability by identifying and validating digital skillsets.

"We are excited to partner with Isograd to expand Tosa certifications through our global network of test centers across more than 180 countries," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. "As job growth continues, it is important for new and experienced workers to differentiate their skills. This partnership will greatly expand access to Tosa certifications, making it easier for those looking to expand and certify their expertise."

Tosa certifications are now available at all Prometric testing centers.

About Prometric
Prometric is a global leader in test development, test delivery, and assessment services and enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.prometric.com.

About Isograd
Isograd is the developer of Tosa certifications, an industry-recognized digital skills certification brand with international accreditation, which enables candidates to measure and attest to their digital skills by eliminating the pass or fail outcome of a traditional test or certification. Tosa certification exams deliver a score out of 1,000 points that learners can put on their resume or share with their professional network.

Tosa is used by 8,000+ schools, training organizations, and companies in 58 countries around the world. For more than 12 years, Tosa's certifications have been offered to students, trainees, and employees as a professionally recognized method to validate their digital skills for desktop and graphic design applications, digital literacy, cyber security, and coding languages. Visit www.tosa.org to learn more.

Media contact: 
Brooke Smith
[email protected] 

SOURCE Prometric

Also from this source

Prometric® Releases Boost, New Personalized Test Prep Solution

Prometric annonce la nomination de Stuart Udell, leader dans l'industrie de l'éducation, comme nouveau PDG

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.