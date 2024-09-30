Promevo Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Partnerships and Enhanced Workspace Solutions

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies looking to simplify and secure their Google Cloud investments now have more options thanks to Promevo's new partnerships with JumpCloud and RGT Consultants. Promevo announced both partnerships, along with an expanded collaboration with CloudM, in which clients now have access to CloudM's Google Workspace archival and backup services.

This expansion enables Promevo to provide comprehensive coverage for clients' Google Workspace environments, including support, custom development, security, reporting, automation, and more.

Promevo will be hosting webinars to introduce these partnerships and discuss crucial topics in-depth:

October 1, 2024 : Promevo and CloudM will discuss approaches to Google Workspace backup and archival.

October 29, 2024 : Promevo and JumpCloud will discuss identity and device management.

Interested participants can register at https://promevo.com/webinars .

"Combined with Promevo's usual service and support for Google Cloud products, these partnerships help us serve and secure the entire Google stack," said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Promevo. "It's important that we only offer elite partners to our clients, and JumpCloud, RGT Consultants, and CloudM lead their industries."

New Strategic Partnerships

JumpCloud

JumpCloud's cloud-based directory platform allows Promevo to enhance identity management and access control for clients, ensuring seamless and secure user experiences across their Google Workspace environments.

"Promevo has a reputation as one of the strongest partners in the Google Cloud ecosystem, so a partnership makes a lot of sense," said Greg Egan, Head of Channel for Americas at JumpCloud. "By aligning our advanced identity management solutions with Promevo's expertise, we empower organizations to streamline operations and enhance security measures, ultimately transforming how they manage their digital environments."

Expanded Partnership with CloudM

Building on an already successful partnership, Promevo clients now have access to CloudM's Backup and Archive solutions. This addition allows Google Workspace admins to benefit from automated data protection and recovery solutions, ensuring that critical business information is always secure and accessible.

RGT Consultants

RGT Consultants is known for their expertise in ChromeOS and Google Workspace consulting and technical services, facilitating the deployment, evaluation, and adoption of Google endpoint solutions.

About Promevo

Promevo is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that helps thousands of organizations maintain productivity and security with support and development resources for AI, Google Cloud, ChromeOS, and Google Workspace. The company's flagship product, gPanel®, provides comprehensive Google Workspace management, automation, and reporting to streamline operations and promote security.

