Promigas to Host Virtual Investor Day on April 29, 2021

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promigas S.A. E.S.P. (BVC: PROMIG) today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day event on April 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:30 to 11:00 a.m. Bogota Colombia time).

Promigas executives presenting during the event include President & Chief Executive Officer Eric Flesch, Legal and Sustainability Vice President Natalia Abello, Financial and Administrative Vice President Aquiles Mercado González, and other senior leaders.

Investors and analysts are invited to register for the event here.

Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Promigas.com after the event concludes.

For more information, please contact Promigas Investor Relations at [email protected] or Cinthya Werner, InspIR Group at +1-646-940-8843 / [email protected]

About Promigas

Promigas is one of the oldest companies in the natural gas and energy sector in Latin America with more than 45 years of experience providing mass access to natural gas in Colombia and Peru. Promigas develops energy markets in Colombia and Latin America focusing on its transmission and distribution businesses dedicated to natural gas transmission; integrated solutions for the industry and power generation; natural gas and electrical power distribution.

SOURCE Promigas S.A. E.S.P.