Prominence Named a Top HIT Staffing Vendor in KLAS 2021 Report

Additional highlights for Prominence include being rated 100% Exceeds Expectations, 100% Would Buy Again and 100% Avoids Nickel-and-Diming – the highest possible scores in each category.

The report highlights Prominence services by specifically stating that:

"Prominence clients praise the firm's Epic resources, and the firm is also brought in for some BI work. Clients describe the firm as a long-term partner who provides a significant amount of value and expertise ."

who provides a significant amount of and ." "Prominence also excel at driving outcomes."

Prominence rounded out the report being rated above average in all categories: relationship, operations, services, value, and loyalty. Customers also highlighted their ability to foster long-term relationships and rapidly add value to projects.

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence works with more than 80+ healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in US News.

Prominence offers award winning services in the following areas for healthcare provider organizations:

Data analytics – 45+ healthcare accelerator templates with more than $500M in documented ROI

with more than in documented ROI Data governance – proven processes and tools for managing all of your data and aligning stakeholders

Epic implementation – certifications in every Epic module and an average tenure of 12 years

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

SOURCE Prominence Advisors

Related Links

https://prominenceadvisors.com

