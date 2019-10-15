Prominence Sponsors Healthcare Data Day and Healthcare Track at Tableau Conference 2019

"Prominence's mission is to help the nation's leading healthcare organizations do more with their data and make healthcare smarter. Tableau is an important part of Prominence's solution, and we're thrilled they've dedicated a day of their annual conference to be focused on how we can assist healthcare organizations get governed, self-service data into the hands of the right people, at the right time," Bobby Bacci, CEO & Founder Prominence Advisors.

"We are delighted to have Prominence Advisors as our Gold Sponsor of Healthcare sessions on Data Cube 1 Friday at Tableau Conference 2019. Prominence is one of Tableau's most strategic partners in the healthcare vertical, as they bring a wealth of BI and analytics experience which when combined with their deep healthcare industry expertise enables them to address a broad spectrum of data analytics needs across clinical, operational and executive management lines of business," Stan De Boisset, VP of Americas.

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Their analytics platform enables healthcare organizations to deliver governed self-service solutions to the enterprise 4 times faster than traditional deployment models while leveraging data from any source.

With more than 36 pre-built healthcare analytics models, Prominence can bring proven solutions and processes to jump-start your journey or provide best practices for your team to learn, leverage, and grow.

Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence also offers KLAS-leading Epic deployment services and strategic data governance products and services. Contact Prominence today to learn more: https://prominenceadvisors.com/contact-us/

About Tableau

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.Tableau.com/trial.

