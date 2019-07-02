Prominent Attorney, Frank Carson, Acquitted of Murder Charges Brought by District Attorney

OAKLAND, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer release the following: The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, with the help of local law enforcement agencies, wrongfully arrested and maliciously prosecuted a high-profile criminal defense attorney in retaliation for his success against them in court. On June 28, 2019, after a 14-month trial and just over 7-years since the April 2012 murder investigation began, a jury quickly saw through the bogus evidence and declared Frank Carson not guilty.

"The case against Frank Carson was an outrageous abuse of the criminal justice system by the Stanislaus County DA's Office. The fact that they would go after Mr. Carson's wife and daughter and destroy their lives with false murder charges simply to vindicate their bruised egos should frighten us all. We call for the resignation of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladage and are looking forward to holding officials accountable in court as we vigorously pursue justice for Georgia and Christina DeFilippo," said Gary Gwilliam, Esq. of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, attorneys for the DeFilippo's.

Background: In August 2015, Carson was arrested and charged with the murder of Korey Kauffman on a theory that he orchestrated a murder for hire to punish thieves that were stealing from his property. There was no evidence that Carson even knew Korey Kauffmann, whose remains were discovered in the Stanislaus National Forest a year after his disappearance. Kaufmann was a known petty thief and drug addict who prosecutors and law enforcement knew had been accused of stealing from a known drug dealer. Kauffmann's body was found near a marijuana farm associated with the same drug dealer. This evidence was ignored while the DA pursued a case against Carson and offered a plea deal to a criminal that had previously told his girlfriend that he had killed Kauffman.

Not only did the District Attorney's office go after Carson on completely bogus charges that he orchestrated the murder of a known drug addict and petty thief, but they also arrested and charged his wife and stepdaughter with murder. The only evidence the DA tried to construe against Georgia and Christina were a few text messages complaining about thefts and the neighbors. After an 18-month preliminary hearing, one of the longest in California history, Georgia and Christina DeFilippo were dismissed from the case by the Judge. However, the public accusations of being involved in the murder destroyed these women's lives and cost them a fortune to defend themselves against. They have sued the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, including DA Birgit Fladage and prosecutor Marlisa Ferreira, as well as DA investigator Kirk Bunch and other local law enforcement claiming that they were wrongfully arrested and maliciously prosecuted as part of a conspiracy to ruin Frank Carson. The DA's Office repeatedly offered to let Georgia and Christina out if they would simply implicate Carson in the crime, which they refused to do. Now that Carson has been acquitted, Georgia and Christina's case will proceed in federal court.

"I am so glad this nightmare is over. We've suffered tremendously. We are looking forward to justice and hope that starts with the termination of the District Attorney and prosecutor who let this happen," said Georgia DeFilippo.

"This jury proved that sometimes the system works. That juries find the truth. The DeFilippo's are looking forward to having their day in court and a jury that will hold Stanislaus County accountable," said Jayme L. Walker, Esq. of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, attorneys for the DeFilippo's.

YouTube statement from Jayme Walker: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKfDnZwvOjc&t=11s

