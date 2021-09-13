Prominent Attorney Natanya Holland Allan and Her Trusted Colleagues Join Tax Firm Ivins, Phillips & Barker's Estate Planning Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivins, Phillips & Barker (IPB) is pleased to announce the addition of wealth planning attorney Natanya Holland Allan, along with her trusted colleagues, partner Leslie Wood Bradenham and associate Andrea C.L. Ricka, to the firm's Estate Planning team.

Allan, Bradenham, and Ricka join IPB from the law firm Cochran Allan, where they focused on estate planning, estate administration, and charitable giving for a full range of clients, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity partners, professional athletes, public figures, and families with inherited wealth. Allan also advises private foundations, supporting organizations, and public charities with respect to tax and corporate governance matters.

A native Washingtonian, Allan comments about her move, "I have dedicated my entire career to estate planning and charitable matters, and for over two decades have enjoyed representing clients with the most straightforward of planning needs to those grappling with highly technical tax matters. At this juncture, my practice is increasingly complex and multi-generational in nature, so I was naturally drawn to IPB. I have admired the firm's tax and legacy oriented practice for years, and I know that IPB's decades of experience representing the owners of family operating companies with income and transfer tax planning matters marries well with my clients' growing needs. Leslie, Andrea, and I are thrilled to join IPB."

Prior to being a name partner at Cochran Allan, she was a partner at an AmLaw 100 firm, Associate General Counsel for The Pew Charitable Trusts, and an associate at a premier law firm in New York. She also served for ten years as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where she taught estate, gift, and GST tax in the Taxation LLM program.

Bradenham also taught estate, gift, and GST tax in Georgetown University Law Center's Taxation LLM program, the same program she graduated from as a Graduate Tax Scholar in 2014. Before working at Cochran Allan, Bradenham was an associate at two AmLaw 100 firms and a clerk for the Honorable James P. Jones of the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Ricka began her career as a clerk to the Massachusetts Superior Court Justices. She went on to become an associate at a boutique law firm in New York and served as Legal Counsel at pharmaceutical company Norgine in the UK. Like Bradenham, Ricka is a 2014 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center's Taxation LLM program and joined Cochran Allan in 2013 while still a student.

"It is important that estate planning attorneys are not only technically proficient and creative, but also personable, empathetic, and pragmatic, and Natanya, Leslie, and Andrea fit the bill perfectly," Brenda Jackson-Cooper, Partner in IPB's Estate Planning practice, stated. "IPB is fortunate to add these three outstanding attorneys to our ranks."

Eric Fox, Managing Partner of IPB, adds, "Natanya, Leslie, and Andrea bring with them a combined 40 years of experience to our firm, from which our clients are bound to benefit."

About Ivins, Phillips & Barker

Ivins, Phillips & Barker is a boutique law firm devoted exclusively to tax, employee benefits, and estate planning, with headquarters in Washington, DC. IPB specializes in representing Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients in corporate tax and employee benefits matters, and has developed an extraordinary number of senior-level tax executives in U.S. government service. For more information about IPB, please visit www.ipbtax.com.

Contact:

Amanda Ferrari

[email protected]

440-465-6162

SOURCE Ivins, Phillips & Barker

Related Links

http://www.ipbtax.com

