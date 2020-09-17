Prominent Attorney Tre Lovell Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo On Behalf Of Multi-Million Dollar Dougher Trust

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles lawyer Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm, P.C., along with co-counsel Brandon Reif of The Reif Law Group, P.C., are seeking in excess of $50 million against Wells Fargo Advisors based on allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and related claims pertaining to the handling of their client, the Dougher Trust's, financial affairs. The lawsuit addresses a number of instances of alleged legal and regulatory failures that even in light of Wells Fargo's problematic history appear surprising. According to Lovell, "As the detailed facts demonstrate in the complaint, we believe the actions of Wells Fargo amount to a brazen and egregious dereliction of financial duties and mismanagement to a level that is truly appalling and shocking. Legal and regulatory malfeasance are unacceptable under any circumstances, and we intend to prove our client's claims and seek complete and comprehensive redress." Co-counsel Brandon S. Reif added: "Had the defendants presented a financial plan with tax mitigation strategies, our client's wealth would have been preserved and grown." Reif added, "An investment advisor's duty to provide skilled advice applies with equal force for the wealthy client." The lawsuit was filed in the San Diego Superior Court, Case No. 37-2020-00025859-CU-FR-CTL.