PROMINENT BANKING PARTNER REJOINS LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

Jennifer Ezring brings substantial experience advising commercial and investment banks on leveraged finance and asset-based lending transactions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ezring has rejoined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Banking Practice. Ezring has significant experience advising commercial and investment banks on leveraged finance and asset-based lending transactions.

Jennifer Ezring

"Jenn is one of the most prominent, highly regarded banking partners in our industry, with strong relationships with premier financial institutions, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the firm and to our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Her return further cements our position as the go-to firm for leveraged finance transactions."

Ezring represents commercial and investment banks in domestic and international acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, project financings, bridge lending and loan commitments, out-of-court debt restructurings, and other secured lending transactions. Her experience spans a variety of industries, including communications, gaming, retail, energy, manufacturing, media, publishing, and internet technology.

Daniel Seale, Global Chair of Latham's Banking Practice, said: "Jenn is one of the foremost lawyers in the asset-based lending and leveraged finance space, and her rejoining the team further solidifies our leading position in large cap syndicated and high-yield transactions, as well as the fast growing private credit market. She will provide senior, commercial counsel to clients on their most sophisticated financings."

Ezring previously practiced at Latham from 1998-2011, starting as an associate before her promotion to partner in 2006.

"Jenn is a talented, senior, and well-respected practitioner in the banking community," said Jeffrey Chenard, Global Chair of Latham's Finance Department. "She will be a driving force in helping us grow and expand our robust practice in the US and beyond."

Ezring is the latest partner to join Latham's market-leading Banking Practice. Partners Corey Wright and Lisa Collier joined the New York office in January 2023.

"Latham has an unmatched global platform with the depth and breadth of practices that will help me more comprehensively meet the needs of clients," Ezring said. "I look forward to reuniting with Latham's exceptional team and navigating clients through their most complicated, high-stakes transactions."

Ezring received her JD from New York University School of Law and her AB from Princeton University.

