PROMINENT BANKING PARTNER REJOINS LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

News provided by

Latham & Watkins

09 Oct, 2023, 14:37 ET

Jennifer Ezring brings substantial experience advising commercial and investment banks on leveraged finance and asset-based lending transactions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jennifer Ezring has rejoined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Banking Practice. Ezring has significant experience advising commercial and investment banks on leveraged finance and asset-based lending transactions.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Ezring
Jennifer Ezring

"Jenn is one of the most prominent, highly regarded banking partners in our industry, with strong relationships with premier financial institutions, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the firm and to our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Her return further cements our position as the go-to firm for leveraged finance transactions."

Ezring represents commercial and investment banks in domestic and international acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, project financings, bridge lending and loan commitments, out-of-court debt restructurings, and other secured lending transactions. Her experience spans a variety of industries, including communications, gaming, retail, energy, manufacturing, media, publishing, and internet technology.

Daniel Seale, Global Chair of Latham's Banking Practice, said: "Jenn is one of the foremost lawyers in the asset-based lending and leveraged finance space, and her rejoining the team further solidifies our leading position in large cap syndicated and high-yield transactions, as well as the fast growing private credit market. She will provide senior, commercial counsel to clients on their most sophisticated financings."

Ezring previously practiced at Latham from 1998-2011, starting as an associate before her promotion to partner in 2006.

"Jenn is a talented, senior, and well-respected practitioner in the banking community," said Jeffrey Chenard, Global Chair of Latham's Finance Department. "She will be a driving force in helping us grow and expand our robust practice in the US and beyond."

Ezring is the latest partner to join Latham's market-leading Banking Practice. Partners Corey Wright and Lisa Collier joined the New York office in January 2023.

"Latham has an unmatched global platform with the depth and breadth of practices that will help me more comprehensively meet the needs of clients," Ezring said. "I look forward to reuniting with Latham's exceptional team and navigating clients through their most complicated, high-stakes transactions."

Ezring received her JD from New York University School of Law and her AB from Princeton University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Daniel Seale, Global Banking Practice Chair, +1.212.906.1341

Jeffrey Chenard, Global Finance Department Chair, +1.202.637.1038

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Also from this source

Latham & Watkins Adds Highly Skilled Data & Technology Transactions Partner in New York

Latham & Watkins Adds Highly Skilled Data & Technology Transactions Partner in New York

Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jessica Cohen has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Data & Technology...
PROMINENT M&A AND PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND NEW YORK

PROMINENT M&A AND PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND NEW YORK

Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Brian Mangino and Amber Banks have joined the firm's Washington, D.C. and New York offices,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.