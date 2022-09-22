Prominent CFD Broker iFOREX Emerges in European Market

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iFOREX Group, a leading global financial group with over 25 years of industry experience, recently announced the relaunch of its European subsidiary iFOREX Europe, formerly known as Vestle. Officiated in May 2022, the decision to bring all European operations under the iFOREX brand umbrella was intended to better represent the global market access the iFOREX Group offers traders all over the world.

A spokerperson for iCFD Ltd, which operates iFOREX Europe, said: "Bringing the iFOREX name to the European market allows us to offer our valued European clients even more in terms of market access, trading assets, improved spreads, and an overall globally-focused trading experience."

Available to iFOREX Europe clients are over 750 financial instruments including forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, shares, and ETFs, along with some of the most competitive spreads in the business—as low as 0.6 pips. Clients can also take advantage of leverage of up to 30:1, a safe and regulated trading environment, fast withdrawals, negative balance protection, and support in several European languages. Upon registration, clients are able to access the broker's renowned educational resources library for access to in-depth trading guides, video tutorials, 1-on-1 training sessions, and a $5,000 demo account.

At the heart of iFOREX Europe is the iFOREX Group's innovative trading platform, FXNet. Built in-house and utilizing today's top software technology as well as actual client feedback, the trading platform is intuitive and easy-to-navigate, allowing clients to open, close and monitor deals while accessing a host of trading features and technical and fundamental analysis tools. The platform is available on the newly-released iFOREX Europe desktop site as well as the mobile app for both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

"The iFOREX Europe mobile app is truly a joy to use, as it offers every function of the desktop version with a streamlined, stylistic interface. That way, clients can seamlessly access the markets anytime, anywhere, while maintaining full control of their account," the spokesperson added.

For over 25 years, the iFOREX Group has remained one of the largest and most respected in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence.

iFOREX Europe is operated by iCFD Ltd., which is licenced and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and currently operates in most major European countries.

