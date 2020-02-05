Prominent Chicago tax attorney Adam J. Grais joins McDonald Hopkins

"Adam is an outstanding addition to our tax and benefits team," said Jeffrey Consolo, chair of the firm's Tax and Benefits Department. "His experience in the complexities of federal tax laws and family office issues is impressive."

Grais comes to McDonald Hopkins following 15 years at the Chicago firm of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger, including the last six as managing partner. As managing partner, his duties included overseeing day-to-day management of the firm, handling employee issues, supervising hiring processes, coordinating and implementing firm strategy, and reviewing and approving outside vendor relationships.

Grais became an equity partner of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger in 2010. In that role, he originated new business for the firm and supported existing relationships, advised on federal income tax issues for clients, quarterbacked relationships for clients across all of the firm's service areas, and mentored associates and junior partners in developing legal and business skills. Before joining his prior firm, Grais served as general counsel to the family business and tax office of one of Chicago's most prominent families.

Recognized by Super Lawyers as a top-rated tax attorney in 2020, Grais was also honored by Leading Lawyers from 2012-2017 with recognition for Closely & Privately Held Business Law, Business and Individual Tax Law and Corporate Finance Law. He holds an AV Preeminent Rating of 5.0 for taxation, business law and corporate law.

Grais earned a J.D. from the University of Chicago in 1996 and a B.A. in history from Columbia University in 1990, graduating magna cum laude.

Grais' involvement in community and professional organizations is highlighted by his 5 years as a member of the board of the Grant Park Orchestral Association, including service as vice chair since 2017. He also leads the ProVisors Chicago Estate and Succession Planning Affinity Group.

Grais can be reached at 312-642-1902 or agrais@mcdonaldhopkins.com

