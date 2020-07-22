Prominent Consultant Michael Coston Joins Infinite Global's Board of Directors

"Michael is one of the most well-respected and creative business leaders I know," said Jamie Diaferia, CEO of Infinite Global. "We're thrilled that he has joined our board of directors. We, as well as our clients, will benefit from his many years of experience building high-impact marketing and business development programs and helping organizations foster diverse and inclusive cultures that drive innovation."

Recognized among Lawdragon's "100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists," Michael advises professional services firms and other clients on business development, marketing, communication, and DEI programs. Prior to launching Coston Consulting, Michael served as the CMO for McKool Smith, where he led the firm's business development and marketing initiatives for nearly a decade and was instrumental in establishing the firm's reputation as one of the nation's most elite trial firms. Prior to that role, he developed business development and marketing initiatives at two international Am Law 100 law firms. He started his career as the head of public relations for the Tweezerman brand.

"I worked very closely with Infinite Global during my time at McKool Smith, and I'm impressed with the firm's talent and integrity," said Michael. "Infinite Global's leadership has made DEI a top priority and understands it is crucial to the company's success. This is an important and exciting time for the firm, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

Michael joins a veteran board that includes non-executive directors Anne Groves, the former Global Head of PR at Clifford Chance; Sally King, Chief Operating Officer at Patterson Belknap; and Peter Mawson, a leading expert in the management and leadership of professional service firms.

"Michael's addition enriches an already stellar board," said Infinite Global Chief Operating Officer Isabel Podda. "His experience and perspectives will be invaluable as we chart our path forward."

Michael is a graduate of the University at Albany. He holds a master's degree in Communication and bachelors' degrees in both African American studies and English. After completing graduate school, Michael organized fund development and communication efforts for charitable organizations such as the Homeless & Travelers Aid Society, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and the YWCA of Troy-Cohoes.

About Infinite Global

Infinite Global is an award-winning public relations, branding and content services firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis communications, research, video, design, brand development, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

