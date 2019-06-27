Prominent Consumer, Environmental Lawyer Gale Pearson Joins Dallas-based Fears Nachawati

DALLAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known lawyer Gale Pearson, who is helping to pioneer water contamination litigation, has joined Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm.

A nationally certified clinical laboratory scientist, Ms. Pearson has served on several multidistrict litigation science committees. She helped lead Minnesota's first lawsuits alleging water contamination by 3M-manufactured chemicals. Recently, she was named to the federal Plaintiffs Executive Committee leadership group for multidistrict lawsuits involving water contamination caused by products containing PFOA and PFOS.

"Gale is a tenacious trial lawyer with a profound understanding of both the science and legal issues involved in technical environmental and medical cases. She also has the organizational expertise to manage complex MDL cases," said Fears Nachawati co-founder Bryan Fears. "Her expertise will further bolster our firm's representation of those harmed by environmental polluters and the bad acts of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries."

Ms. Pearson has decades of experience in overcoming complex litigation legal issues, including preemption, statute of limitations and personal jurisdiction challenges, including qui tam representation in cases holding nursing home owners responsible for the inadequate care of their residents. She served as lead counsel in a Minnesota class action seeking to hold Philip Morris and its parent company accountable for the fraudulent marketing of light cigarettes. She also served as plaintiffs' liaison counsel in the Minnesota state Guidant and Medtronic cases.

"The attorneys of Fears Nachawati and I share the same view of the law and the same commitment to fight for justice for those who would otherwise be without a voice," said Ms. Pearson, who will practice in Texas as well as Minnesota. "The firm is an ideal fit for me."

She is a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum of top trial lawyers. In 2003, Ms. Pearson received "Outstanding Pro Bono Service" recognition for her work with the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on behalf of victims of the terror attack. She earned a bachelor's degree in laboratory medicine, physics & chemistry from California State University Northridge and worked as a clinical laboratory scientist before attending Loyola Law School.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, products liability, as well as small and mid-size businesses. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

