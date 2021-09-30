Prominent Dallas Innovator, Businesswoman, and Savvy C-Suite Entrepreneur Lalanii Wilson Jones Announces the Release of Her New Podcast Big Texas Bossin'

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalanii Wilson Jones is the epitome of a Big Texas Boss and will release her new podcast Big Texas Bossin' on International Podcast Day, September 30th, 2021. Lalanii has developed more than twelve thriving organizations from start-up to triumph and is spilling the Texas tea on how listeners can do the same.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube starting at midnight on September 30th, Big Texas Bossin' will feature 60-minute episodes every quarterly season. Each episode will tackle topics ranging from business and lifestyle to fashion as well as a wild card segment that could cover anything from normalizing luxury, to slaying imposter syndrome to the real deal of reality tv when the cameras stop rolling. Listeners can expect to enter a motivational zone where they will laugh, cry, be encouraged, entertained, challenged, and empowered to live their life unapologetically, and true to self - all while learning how to take the reins like a BIG TEXAS BOSS!

Full of facts, stats, and natural wit, Lalanii will use her expertise, along with features from celebrity guests, experts, and luminaries from various fields having candid conversations to help listeners flourish in life and boss up while doing it. Big Texas Bossin' explores and discusses a myriad of means to boss up big. Some of the upcoming guests include:

Natalie King - Creator of Dunamis Charge, 1st Black Woman-Owned EV Charger Manufacturer in the US

"I've been a working professional and entrepreneur for over 25 years and one of the biggest misconceptions about the process is that you have to go it alone," said Lalanii Wilson-Jones, host and executive producer of Big Texas Bossin'. "We created Big Texas Bossin' to not only empower aspiring and emerging founders but to let people, particularly Black women, out there crafting their careers and dream lives know that there is a community of people like them who are invested in their growth. My goal with this podcast is to sow seeds of wisdom, know-how, and understanding into our audience so that they can navigate their lives with confidence."

Big Texas Bossin' is co-produced by Trea "The Storyteller'' Davenport, a sought-after brand guru, ghostwriter, film, and TV producer; award-winning public relations executive, Kayla Tucker Adams; and fashion segment producer, Felisha Bell, celebrity stylist whose work has been seen in magazines, movies and NFL advertisements . This exceptional team of highly sought-after women is sure to produce creativity and excellence at its finest.

About Lalanii Wilson Jones

Lalanii Wilson Jones is a successful Dallas-based CEO, whose vision and determination has founded a multitude of successful companies across a variety of industries including healthcare, education, beauty, and wellness sectors. With offices from Dallas to Houston, Lalanii has multiple dynamic companies with success in every endeavor. She has founded, developed and led each organization to profitability and brand equity positions by bringing the leadership and skill sets needed to thrive in the competitive ecosystems of some of the world's largest economies. With 25+ years of experience, Wilson-Jones is a formidable leader who is nationally recognized as a true entrepreneur. As featured in ESSENCE, Black Enterprise and The Dallas Weekly, her mission is to lead and grow opportunities in the community, to increase economic prosperity, source social justice and bring enjoyment to the lives of others.

