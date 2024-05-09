PROMINENT DETROIT GROUP SET TO ACQUIRE THE VALENTINE ON BROADWAY

Elia, a Leading Detroit Developer, to Acquire Nashville Venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elia, the renowned Detroit real estate and hospitality developer group, has chosen bread & Butter as their PR agency of record, showcasing their commitment to investing in people and brands. In line with their distinct expansion approach, Elia has acquired The Valentine, a Nashville institution in the heart of historic Lower Broadway. The Valentine opened in 2016 as a versatile, 9,000 square-foot space catering to a variety of events, from bachelorette parties to corporate functions. The décor encapsulated an "upscale saloon" with multiple levels of live music, including event spaces and a rooftop.

Elia's aims to refresh and refine the space, preserving its Music City roots while boosting its appeal. Working closely with The Valentine's local team, Elia ensures a seamless transition, reflecting their dedication to local community revitalization.

"Our acquisition of The Valentine is a key step in our strategy of thoughtful expansion, where we aim to preserve the space's character while enhancing its appeal for a new generation of patrons," said Zaid Elia, CEO and Founder of Elia. "We are committed to creating landmark properties that thrive and leave a lasting impact on communities we serve."

Leading a team of over 500 individuals, Zaid Elia is dedicated to crafting landmark properties that enrich communities and create memorable experiences for guests. He achieves these results with industry-leading practices and strong community connections to drive substantial sales growth.

Elia is also bringing its renowned dining concept, Experience Zuzu, known for its upscale Asian fusion cuisine and stunning ambiance, from Detroit to Nashville. Opening late 2024, this expansion reflects Elia's commitment to exceptional dining experiences and community connections in key U.S. markets. Experience Zuzu aims to become a must-visit in Nashville's vibrant culinary and nightlife scene.

The Elia team is thrilled to bring their expertise in real estate and hospitality to Nashville to create unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors alike. Their commitment to the community is unwavering, as they strive to bring innovative and category-defining concepts to the city of Nashville with plans to acquire and open 10 restaurants and bars over the next 36 months. For more information about Elia, visit eliagroup.com.

