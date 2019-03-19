Prominent Emerging Markets Investment, Trade Negotiation, National Security and Competition Policy Expert Harry Broadman Joins BRG

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group, LLC announced today that Harry G. Broadman, a globally renowned international economics and national security expert, private equity executive, and corporate governance and anti-corruption practitioner, has joined the firm as a managing director based in Washington, DC. He will lead BRG's new Emerging Markets practice.

"Harry is an exciting addition to BRG," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "As we continue to attract the most talented professionals across disciplines, Harry's amazing credentials and diverse background reflect what sets BRG apart. He will help leverage our global platform and will be active in Asia, the Americas, Europe and beyond."

Dr. Broadman's expertise includes counseling international clients worldwide on complex investment and trade transactions and disputes; the calculation of economic damages; antitrust and regulatory cases; Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations; enterprise restructuring and corporate governance strategies; and matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

A veteran operational advisor to C-suites and corporate boards of directors, Broadman has been CEO and managing partner of Proa Global Partners LLC, a transaction advisory firm working with corporations, banks, private equity firms, pensions and institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds and family offices to design and execute deals throughout emerging markets.

"BRG is proactively shaping the global competitive landscape, providing some of the world's most sophisticated clients with the best talent to take advantage of new growth opportunities and address their most vexing risks," said Broadman. "I'm thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial and agile organization committed to expanding its 'disruptor' status."

Broadman was previously at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he founded and led PwC's Global Business Growth Strategy Management Consulting practice and served as PwC's chief economist. Before joining PwC, he was a managing director and a member of the investment committee at Albright Capital Management, an international private equity and alternative strategy investment fund chaired by Madeleine Albright. He was also managing director of The Albright Group (now Albright Stonebridge), a business diplomacy consultancy.

Focused on business operations within emerging markets years before doing so was widely practiced, Broadman was a senior official at the World Bank, where he oversaw the bank's largest enterprise restructuring investments and sovereign finance operations in China and Southeast Asia; Russia and the former Soviet Union states; and the Balkans. He also oversaw major business advisory programs on trade and investment policy, anti-corruption, corporate governance, and antitrust and regulation in those markets. He served as the bank's economic advisor for the entire Africa region.

Broadman has a truly interdisciplinary background. Beyond his career in the private sector, he has had stints in government, academia and journalism. He served as United States Assistant Trade Representative as part of the senior team negotiating the creation of the World Trade Organization and North American Free Trade Agreement. He also managed all negotiations of US Bilateral Investment Treaties with other sovereigns; was a board member of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and was a member of CFIUS. He also served as Chief of Staff of the President's Council of Economic Advisers. He came to the Executive Branch after serving as chief economist of the US Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs, then chaired by John Glenn, during which time he was a core drafter of the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988.

Broadman has been a member of the Harvard University faculty, on the staff at the RAND Corporation and a fellow at the Brookings Institution and Resources for the Future, Inc.

Broadman has authored several books and published numerous professional articles in a wide array of peer-reviewed finance, economics, law, and foreign policy journals. His most recent books include Africa's Silk Road: China and India's New Economic Frontier; From Disintegration to Reintegration: Russia and the Former Soviet Union in the Global Economy; and China's Management of Enterprise Assets: The State as Shareholder.

Broadman is on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins University, a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of The Bretton Woods Committee. He writes monthly global business columns for Forbes and Gulf News, and formerly did the same for Newsweek. He serves as an independent director on several corporate boards and is Board Leadership Fellow and Master Workshop Faculty member at the National Association of Corporate Directors. He received an AB in economics and history, magna cum laude, from Brown University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa; and an AM and PhD in economics from the University of Michigan.

