Prominent Energy M&A Partner Rejoins Latham & Watkins in Houston

"Justin's arrival reflects our continued commitment to growing our premier Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Houston and globally," said Ryan Maierson, Chair of the Corporate Department in Houston. "We expect that both our clients and our colleagues will appreciate his multifaceted perspective, and we are excited to have Justin back as part of the team."

Stolte spent part of his early legal career at Latham, and has complementary experience working at Apache Corporation, where he led upstream and midstream oil and gas transactions in a business development role. Prior to beginning his legal career, Stolte earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and worked as a petroleum engineer for Chevron. He also has an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.

Tim Fenn, Office Managing Partner in Houston: "We are thrilled to welcome Justin back to the firm. His industry background coupled with his legal experience is a perfect fit for our market-leading corporate practice in Houston. Clients will certainly value Justin's unique perspective, thoughtful guidance and dedication to client service."

"I am excited to rejoin Latham and help strengthen its position as one of the premier energy firms in the world," Stolte said. "Clients increasingly expect that their advisors be able to assist them in all sectors of the energy industry—from traditional energy sources such as oil and gas to renewable forms such as solar and wind. Latham is uniquely positioned in already providing this type of assistance across all of its practice areas. I look forward to helping lead the Latham energy team with these significant matters."

Stolte rejoins Latham from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he was a partner in the Houston office.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts



Ryan Maierson, Corporate Department Chair, Houston, 1.713.546.7420

Tim Fenn, Office Managing Partner, Houston, 1.713.546.7432

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

