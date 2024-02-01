Prominent FERC Attorney Donna Byrne Joins Troutman Pepper's Award-Winning Energy Practice

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

01 Feb, 2024, 14:52 ET

Byrne to Lead Firm's FERC Enforcement Practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Byrne, a leading energy regulatory lawyer with a specialty in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) enforcement matters, has joined Troutman Pepper as a partner in its nationally recognized Energy Practice Group, resident in the Washington, D.C. office. Byrne previously practiced at Steptoe LLP.

Troutman Pepper Partner Donna Byrne

Byrne joins the firm's 20-plus member FERC team where she will lead the enforcement practice. Having represented clients in some of the most high-profile matters since the inception of FERC's modern enforcement program, Byrne has a strong record of achieving favorable resolutions for clients. Beyond enforcement matters, Byrne is a seasoned energy lawyer with decades of experience representing clients before FERC and in the federal courts.

"Donna's expertise in FERC enforcement defense will significantly strengthen our capabilities in this area and provide immense value to our clients. Her addition to our team is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier service to our clients in the energy sector," said Partner John Leonti, chair of the firm's Regulatory and Finance department.

Amie Colby, the firm's managing partner and a member of the FERC practice added, "I am so excited to practice with Donna and for our clients to get the benefit of her considerable expertise."

"We are excited to welcome Donna to our FERC practice and our thriving D.C. office," said Chris Jones, the firm's FERC practice lead and managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office. "We have known and admired Donna for years and are thrilled to add her to our ranks. We are excited to have her lead our enforcement practice and lend her demonstrable expertise in energy litigation and other FERC matters."

"Troutman Pepper is a recognized leader in the energy space and has built a dynamic team that aligns with my practice and the added value that I am committed to delivering to my clients," Byrne said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues in DC and across the country."

Troutman Pepper's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the United States. From renewables to conventional and emerging technologies, the cross-disciplinary team has extensive experience across the energy landscape. The firm regularly advises independent power producers, banks, utilities, private equity funds, and large corporations. Learn more at troutman.com/energy.

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

