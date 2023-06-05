Prominent Healthcare Leader, Karen Nussbaumer, Founder of CURE Corp. and CURE Inc., Graduates from Harvard Medical School's Global Healthcare Leader Program, Joining the Elite 100 Harvard Global Healthcare Leaders Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nussbaumer, widely recognized for her expertise in ultrasound education, diagnostics, and research, has completed the Global Healthcare Leader program at Harvard Medical School. This program acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to healthcare and equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address complex challenges in global healthcare.

Reflecting on her experience, Nussbaumer expressed profound appreciation for the program, emphasizing its significant impact on her. A highlight for her was meeting her fellow classmates, dedicated global healthcare leaders committed to a shared mission of healing the harms of healthcare.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Nussbaumer's achievements include founding the first specialized ultrasound school in the United States in 1999 and establishing CURE: Center for Ultrasound Research and Education in 2007. Her passion extends beyond ultrasound education as she advocates for democratizing access to this knowledge.

"I firmly believe that our bodies and anatomy should not remain a mystery," Nussbaumer asserts. "I envision a future where ultrasound is part of the core curriculum in grade schools, empowering children to learn more about their organs and blood flow than about sexually transmitted diseases in health class." Nussbaumer's vision extends beyond the classroom, reaching into our homes. By making ultrasound education widely accessible and breaking down barriers, Nussbaumer is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and empowered healthcare community.

Furthermore, Nussbaumer has been at the forefront of initiatives to reduce medical radiation in global healthcare. Her advocacy includes championing The Diagnostic Ionizing Radiation Exposure (DIRE) Act, which aims to educate patients about the risks of ionizing radiation in medical tests while promoting safe alternatives such as ultrasound. Nussbaumer strives to minimize the occurrence of radiation-induced diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, while prioritizing patient well-being. Remarkably, her commitment extends to her own family, as her 15-year-old son has never undergone any X-ray or dental procedures involving radiation.

As Nussbaumer continues to drive the growth of CURE Corp. and CURE Inc., her influence and impact on ultrasound education, research and global healthcare are poised for further advancement. With her visionary perspective, unwavering passion, and steadfast dedication, Nussbaumer is actively shaping the healthcare landscape, leading us towards a healthier and more equitable future for all.

