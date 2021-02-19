Prominent Higher Education Leaders Join The Forum on Education Abroad's Board of Directors

CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad is pleased to welcome four prominent national leaders to its Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective January 1, 2021: Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Ms. Paula Fontana, Dr. Hilary Landorf, and Dr. Nicole Stokes. Their expertise will bring meaningful contributions to The Forum's future, especially to its strategic initiatives related to reimagining the education abroad field after COVID-19.

Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College, has been named Diverse: Issues in Higher Education's Top 35 Leading Women in Higher Education, 2020 President of the Year by Higher Ed Dive and a Walker Legacy Award Recipient. Under her leadership, Benedict College was awarded the 2019 American Council on Education (ACE) Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation.

Paula Fontana, Vice President of Strategic Programming Initiatives at The National Black MBA Association®, previously worked in MBA Career Management and developed career programming to support diverse students. She currently leads the NBMBAA's year-round programming and annual conference & career expo, which is committed to increasing access to top employers worldwide, and the organization's international programs expanding the Association's mission to three African countries, creating wealth building and growth opportunities for members.

Hilary Landorf, founding Executive Director of the Office of Global Learning Initiatives at Florida International University, oversees the university-wide initiative, Global Learning for Global Citizenship. She is a recipient of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities 2019 Gold Award for Inclusivity in Global Learning, Research, and Engagement, and winner of the Institute of International Education's 2016 Heiskell Award for Internationalizing the Campus.

Nicole Stokes brings over 25 years of academic and administrative experience to her role as Associate Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Professor of Sociology at Saint Joseph's University. Her portfolio has included diversity, equity and inclusion, oversight of international student and scholar services and project management in institutional effectiveness. Dr. Stokes has been named Diverse: Issues in Higher Education's Top 35 Leading Women in Higher Education (2020). Throughout her career, Dr. Stokes has led efforts to develop programming, training, surveys and curricula focused on diversity and inclusion.

"I am thrilled that these remarkable women have joined The Forum's Board of Directors," says Melissa Torres, President and CEO of The Forum. "As the field enters a new era of education abroad, The Forum is launching a new strategic plan that will have a significant focus on reimagining education abroad and making it accessible to all students. The Board and I are confident that Dr. Artis, Ms. Fontana, Dr. Landorf, and Dr. Stokes will play key roles in supporting these initiatives."

