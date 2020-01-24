Prominent Houston Business Litigators Announce Formation of Wallace & Allen

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyers Casey Wallace and Ben Allen have joined together to form Wallace & Allen, a litigation boutique focusing on complex commercial disputes, governmental enforcement actions, pre- and post- judgment collections, employment matters, and constitutional law.

With a deep bench of seasoned litigators and enforcement defense attorneys, the firm offers business clients substantial experience with antitrust violations, environmental claims, government contracting and procurement fraud, health care fraud and abuse, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering investigations.

Mr. Wallace is a respected trial lawyer with more than 20 years of public and private sector experience. He has successfully represented clients in a variety of high-profile legal matters, including a wrongful death case stemming from alleged abuse in the Harris County Jail and a lawsuit that sought to enjoin Harris County, the state of Texas, and the U.S. government from reconstructing the Katy Freeway corridor.

"Today's regulatory and enforcement environment requires a highly skilled litigator who can resolve client matters by the most effective and efficient means possible," said Mr. Wallace. "What Ben and I have done is create a firm that utilizes our extensive experience handling complex civil litigation and dealing with federal and regulatory overreach."

Prior to founding the firm, Mr. Wallace was a Partner and member of the Government Enforcement and Litigation practice at firms such as Haynes and Boone and Feldman & Feldman, P.C. He also served as Litigation Bureau Chief at the Harris County Attorney's Office.

Mr. Allen has a well-earned reputation for achieving effective results for clients. Most recently, he litigated and subsequently negotiated a multimillion-dollar settlement for a class of more than 150 truck drivers in a dispute over unpaid wages from a defunct corporate relocation service. He also successfully defended an information technology company in a $1.4 million dispute with a former shareholder. Mr. Allen began his legal career at Haynes and Boone and later joined Johnson, Trent & Taylor, L.L.P. He also was a Partner at Feldman & Feldman, P.C. in Houston.

"We decided to open Wallace & Allen because we wanted to offer high-quality litigation and trial representation in a way that reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of our clients. This tailored approach allows us to be highly responsive with proactive strategies that deliver dynamic legal support," said Mr. Allen. "I also see this opportunity as a way to create a focused trial practice with some of the best lawyers in the industry."

Wallace & Allen is located in the iconic Lyric Tower at 440 Louisiana Street just west of Market Square Park in downtown Houston.

About Wallace & Allen: Wallace & Allen is a litigation-focused firm built with an eye toward the courthouse. The firm's lawyers have litigated complex commercial disputes on behalf of a wide range of business clients. The firm's team of enforcement defense lawyers are experienced at resolving the most sensitive matters through investigation and skillful negotiation. When issues arise at a company, they understand the benefit of a timely resolution. To learn more about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.wallaceallen.com.

