Prominent Japanese Department Stores Officially Adopt Bespoke's AI Chatbot Service

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Inc. ("Bespoke"), creators of the world's first AI-powered chatbot, developed specifically for travelers, announced today the official launch of "Bebot" at the Daimaru department store in Osaka, Japan. Osaka attracts over 10 million tourists annually, and those who enjoy shopping can now comfortably access information about the store, restaurant recommendations, coupons and services. That also includes procedures to benefit from tax-free shopping for foreign visitors. Interacting with the AI chatbot is easily done through the store's Wifi network without the need to download an app.

Chat for store info, restaurants, provide feedback about the store and more. No additional downloads, available 24/7.

As part of the chat conversations, Bebot will collect customer feedback and survey the store's clientele about their current shopping experience. That information is aggregated and creates deep insights for Daimaru that will be used to further improve the buying experience and to offer new services and shops that are soughts after by its customers.

"Shoppers now have access to customized offers and promotions that suit their needs," says Bespoke CEO Akemi Tsunagawa. "Our AI chatbot also allows customers to easily navigate the department store for a personalized and uninterrupted shopping experience without the need to stop at an information desk."

As the year concludes and the adoption of Bebot continues to grow, opportunities are plentiful for Tokyo-based Bespoke. Now, with the country preparing for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics next summer, Bebot promises to be at the forefront in providing Japanese hospitality to visitors from around the world through its multilingual and easy-access user interface.

ABOUT BESPOKE

Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. Bespoke provides solutions to major airports, cities and transport authorities to aid in congestion management, emergency communication and driving in-market spend. Bespoke's customers include the Tokyo Metro, Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, JR East's Tokyo Station, the Mie Prefecture, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. As of November 2019, over 12 million travelers annually interact with Bespoke's AI chatbot.

