Prominent Kansas City Plumbing & HVAC Company Proudly Rebrands as Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, AC & Rooter

New, Unified Brand Includes Consolidation of Roger the Plumber — Poised to Continue Providing Top-Quality Services Throughout Kansas City Region

KANSAS CITY, Kan. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Hamilton brand, owned by American Residential Services/Rescue Rooter and known for 40 years for delivering top-quality HVAC and plumbing services throughout the Kansas City region, has announced a rebrand. The company, which will include a consolidation of Roger the Plumber, will be called Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, A/C & RooterSM.

Trust Hamilton for your residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs.

This consolidation will include a redesign of logos and graphics on both companies' trucks and signage, and reflects the evolution of these historic and established brands in the Kansas City market. Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Rooter will offer comprehensive plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to residential customers throughout the region — while continuing to provide the superior service that customers have relied upon for decades, backed by a worry-free guarantee.

"For many years, both the Hamilton and Roger the Plumber names have been synonymous with responsive, high-quality services at a competitive price, with more than 8,000 5-star online reviews," said Hamilton General Manager Dan Geller. "Combining these services under one roof will enable us to serve our valued customers more dependably and efficiently. Our more than 90 experienced plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians are available seven days a week to meet the needs of our customers, whether they're new to the family or have been depending on us for many years."

The consolidated company is an affiliate of the nationwide ARS/Rescue Rooter network. To celebrate the rebranding, the company is offering a limited-time $50 discount on certain services. For details, visit www.callhamilton.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter)

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC