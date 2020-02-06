Prominent Media Outlets Embrace Samsara Luggage's Next Generation of Smart Luggage

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML), one of the fastest growing luggage and lifestyles brand in the world, celebrates positive press feedback from notable publications such as Conde Nast Traveler and Forbes. Forbes writes "It's the luggage of the futurist," while Conde Nast says "Samsara's innovations put the brand in a league of its own." Last year, Forbes named Samsara's first generation "Best Smart Luggage 2019."

Samsara Luggage Next Gen

"This positive recognition from the media indicates that our next generation of smart luggage will deliver an outstanding value proposition for our customers and shareholders," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Our next generation connects with the evolving needs of the modern traveler. We're thrilled to be an industry leader dedicated to providing travelers with connectivity and security solutions, with new and exciting technology that will lead Samsara towards continued success with increased market share."

Samsara unveiled its new generation of smart luggage at this year's CES. Forbes broke the news to its online audience calling the new product line "incredible." The review continues with, "A competitor of Away, Samsara wasn't content to stick a battery in their bag and call it smart."

AIG Travel's recent consumer Pulse Poll on innovation in travel over the past century found that "the vast majority of leisure travelers who are thinking of buying travel products, services or experiences embrace innovation travel." Millennials are "three times as likely (15% vs. 5%) as traditionalists to eagerly await an innovation in a travel-related service."

Forbes concurs that smart luggage is the way of the future stating, "This is more than just a fad. We have a warp speed tech-driven world." Forbes continues to praise smart luggage, calling it a "sartorial statement."

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global luggage and lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, with innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the luggage industry with its products.

Samsara Luggage recently unveiled its next generation product line at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation Samsara is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally. The smart unit also features a portable and removable wireless charging dock to easily charge cell phones. Equipped with a powerful USB-C connector, the smart unit is also able to charge laptops. Using GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology, the IoT tracking solution gives users the most accurate location data for their smart-case.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

The Samsara Next Generation will be available in 23" the maximum size for US carry-on luggage and 21" for international travel. The new product line is available in both durable polycarbonate and the same lightweight and fireproof aviation-grade aluminum that was used for its first generation.

Samsara's Next Generation shares the same ergonomic design as the current model, with a flattop surface that doubles as a mobile desk.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com

