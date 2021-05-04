Prominent National Security and International Trade Lawyer Joins Latham

"We are thrilled to welcome Damara to Latham's CFIUS & US National Security Practice as well as Export Controls, Economic Sanctions & Customs Practice in Washington, D.C.," said Daniel Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner. "She has a well-earned reputation as a phenomenal advocate for clients in their most sensitive cross-border investments that require addressing potential US national security issues or compliance with international trade laws and regulations."

Chambers counsels and represents clients in connection with foreign investment reviews conducted by CFIUS, as well as other foreign investment restrictions under US national security regulations, including the mitigation of foreign ownership, control, or influence by DCSA. She also advises on compliance and enforcement matters relating to export controls administered by the Department of State under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the Department of Commerce under the Export Administration Regulations, and the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission under nuclear export control regulations. In addition, she advises clients on economic sanctions administered by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control as well as on import and licensing requirements imposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Doug Greenburg, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, added: "Damara's unique skillset and experience greatly enhances our national security, export controls, and sanctions capabilities. She will be a tremendous asset to our clients who are navigating increasingly complex, overlapping, and stringently enforced international trade regulations."

Les Carnegie, a Washington, D.C. partner who leads the firm's Export Controls, Economic Sanctions & Customs Practice as well as the CFIUS & US National Security Practice, said: "Damara is a market-leading CFIUS practitioner, and we are very pleased to add her leadership and experience with respect to CFIUS matters, but also a number of adjacent national security disciplines, such as regulations administered by the US Departments of Defense and State. I had the pleasure of working with her at a prior firm and I am delighted she is now part of our Latham team, to help lead and grow our CFIUS and broader national security practice. Clients will certainly value Damara's thoughtful guidance and she will be a fantastic role model for the more junior members of the team."

"I am excited to join Latham's dynamic team of topflight international trade, economic sanctions, and CFIUS practitioners and to leverage the firm's global platform to deliver exceptional service to our clients," said Chambers. "Latham's CFIUS practice has grown rapidly to become one of today's market leaders, regularly turning in significant victories for clients. I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth and success."

Chambers began her career as a US Navy Officer, working in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. She has held other positions within the federal government as well, including as a Legislative Fellow to the US Senate Committee on Finance, and Special Assistant to the Secretary at the Department of Energy.

Chambers joins Latham from Vinson & Elkins in Washington, D.C. She received her BSFS from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, her MA from American University's School of International Service, and her JD from Yale Law School. After law school, Chambers clerked for Judge Juan R. Torruella of the First Circuit Court of Appeals.



