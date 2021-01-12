Prominent New York City Cardiologist Announces Opening of Upper East Side Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of New York's leading cardiovascular disease specialists, Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC, announced today the opening of his New York City practice, Upper East Side Cardiology (The Practice). The state-of-the-art Practice is located at 45 East End Avenue, #1S New York, NY 10028 in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

The Practice's mission is to deliver cutting-edge healthcare through a personalized approach to patients with cardiovascular conditions, offering them access to top-of-the-line diagnostic tools like an echocardiogram and stress testing. Dr. Bhusri's passion for quality patient care came about after he suffered from Cardiac Shock in 2015 and was hospitalized for a month in Intensive Care, given only a 20% chance of survival. This life-threatening experience became the cornerstone of his life and made him a more mindful and healthier person and it's his hope to share this experience with his patients as he helps them change their lifestyles for the better.

"Going from treating patients every day to then being the patient you understand what approaches work and don't and realize what you're patients really need," said Dr. Satjit Bhusri, Founder of Upper East Side Cardiology. "At Upper East Side Cardiology, we have the opportunity to not only provide relief to patients, but to also give them tools to change their overall lifestyle and support what they need most at that time."

As a board-certified physician and cardiovascular disease specialist, Dr. Bhusri brings nearly 15 years of intensive study and training in medicine to his patients. Dr. Bhusri provides his patients with customized and comprehensive treatment plans – incorporating lifestyle changes, advanced therapies and medications when necessary – for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. In addition to providing treatment services, Dr. Bhusri specializes in preventive cardiology to help identify patients' risks of developing cardiovascular disease before symptoms arise.

Dr. Bhusri completed all of his advanced medical training at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of New York City, where he also previously ran the hospital's cardiac COVID unit. With this experience, he has been able to implement convenient benefits for patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including remote care monitoring and telehealth visits to ensure all patients can easily access their provider during uncertain times. Upper East Side Cardiology has also partnered with Capsule to safely deliver patients prescriptions directly to their homes or any location of their choice.

For more information on Upper East Side Cardiology's new location, appointments and services, visit www.bhusriheart.com.

About Upper East Side Cardiology

Upper East Side Cardiology is a state-of-the-art practice in New York City. Dr. Bhusri and the staff offer patients access to top-of-the-line diagnostic tools like echocardiogram and stress testing. Patients also receive personalized and comprehensive treatment plans for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. Remote care monitoring is also available.

