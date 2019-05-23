Prominent Nutrition Expert Informs Alltech Attendees: "True Fountain of Youth" is in Nutrient Dense Foods

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered dietitian nutritionist Dr. Stacey Bell shared her nutrient dense answer to the "true fountain of youth" on May 21 at the Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE19) in Lexington, KY. More than 3,500 people from 76 countries gathered for the 35th annual symposium, which included 100 speakers and 153 presentations.

Dr. Bell, who is the Chief Science Officer for Nutrient, launched her presentation with positive news, noting that 80 percent of one's lifespan is controllable (i.e, non-genetic). She said there are proven ways to live longer and healthier: maintaining a healthy body weight, not smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, exercising and eating a nutrient rich diet.

"The secret to a long, healthy life is known, but no one follows that advice," Dr. Bell said, adding that by adopting these basic lifestyle choices women may live 14 years longer and men may live 12 years longer.

She admitted that it's hard to eat a nutrient rich diet and nutrient deficiencies are common, even when one takes supplements. Lack of essential nutrients leads to chronic disease, Dr. Bell warned. To address nutrient deficiencies, she recommended supplementing with nutrient dense foods offered by Nutrient.

"We have observed incredible results – including better energy, weight loss and lower blood pressure – even for people who ate just one of our nutrient dense meals daily," Dr. Bell said. Find more information on the results of Nutrient's live clinical trials here.

A former Harvard Medical School faculty member, Dr. Bell has published more than 100 scientific articles. She is a frequent lecturer around the world on many topics related to nutrition and has six issued patents.

