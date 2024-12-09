Prominent Pediatric Cardiology Practice Joins BayCare

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, West Central Florida's largest provider of pediatric services, announced today that the physicians of a prominent pediatric cardiology and congenital heart practice have joined BayCare Medical Group, BayCare's physician practice.

Dr. Jeremy Ringewald, a pediatric interventional cardiologist, holds a patient whose heart he repaired. Physicians from Pediatric Cardiology Associates and Tampa Bay Adult Congenital Heart Center are now part of BayCare Medical Group.

Effective Dec. 9, Pediatric Cardiology Associates and Tampa Bay Adult Congenital Heart Center physicians are now part of BayCare Medical Group with offices in Brandon, Lakeland, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, four locations in Tampa, and Wesley Chapel. The transition involves more than a dozen physicians and advanced practice providers and a total of about 60 team members.

"We are excited to have these excellent providers join the BayCare family and help ensure that the children of West Central Florida continue to have access to extraordinary care and the full range of pediatric services they need to grow and thrive," said Dr. Timothy Liesching, vice president and chief medical officer for BayCare Medical Group.

"Our team at Pediatric Cardiology Associates, along with our partners in the Tampa Bay Adult Congenital Heart Center, are excited to join a health system that values our physicians' and staff's dedication and compassion that has been our trademark since 1977," said J. Blaine John, MD, FACC, FASE, and Pediatrix Medical Group's practice medical director. "This new partnership with BayCare Health System ensures continued exceptional congenital cardiac care to Tampa Bay families while giving us access to BayCare's comprehensive resources."

Patients are unlikely to notice much change. They will continue to be served in the same locations and by the same physicians, with one exception. The St. Petersburg office has relocated to the Professional Office Building at BayCare's St. Anthony's Hospital.

BayCare and Pediatric Cardiology Associates have long worked together to care for patients, particularly at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa, including in The Daniel J. Plasencia, MD Children's Chronic Complex Clinic.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is Tampa Bay's largest provider of children's health services and is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Together, BayCare Kids and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital offer specialized inpatient and outpatient pediatric care to thousands of children and their families each year in multiple locations throughout West Central Florida. From the tiniest baby to the high school quarterback, patients are cared for by doctors who specialize in treating children, in surroundings designed exclusively for kids. Part of BayCare Health System, the 219-bed children's hospital is located at 3001 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, Florida. For more information: StJosephsChildrens.org.

